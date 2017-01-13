Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba can become Manchester United captain

Paul Pogba has taken his time adjusting to life in the Premier League. While he hasn’t made the immediate impact that his record transfer fee may have indicated, statistically he’s still among the best this season.

And he’s receiving glowing reviews from those within the Red Devils.

According to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, Pogba has the potential to become Manchester United captain, a position coveted among players around the globe.

[ MORE: How will Manchester United and Liverpool line up? ]

When asked of Pogba’s potential at the pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool on Saturday morning, Mourinho answered, “I think he has the charisma, the ambition, the mentality. He is a good professional. Being so young and with so many ingredients, I think he can.”

Earning the armband at Old Trafford would be poetic for Pogba. Having been sold at a young age to Juventus, flourishing in Italy, and returning to Manchester United on a record transfer fee has already been a redemption story for the ages, but earning the captain tag would complete the script.

[ RELATED: Mourinho has set Pogba “free” ]

But even with that potential, Jose Mourinho does not expect him to carry Manchester United on his shoulders, even with the transfer fee following him around like a shadow.

“It is not fair to say a player has to be dominant,” Mourinho said.“He is playing amazingly well, no doubts about it, but the team is also playing well. I am not expecting the team to play really bad and for one player to have all the weight on his shoulders, not Paul, not anyone. I expect the team to play well and Paul to be at the level he is playing now regularly.”

Follow @the_bonnfire