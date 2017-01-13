Klopp on Mourinho: Similar anger

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho are world-renowned tacticians, and it’s no surprised their genius has somehow grown the hype surrounding Sunday’s match at Old Trafford.

That’s saying something, considering the heat around any match between the Reds and Red Devils. Klopp took the mic on Friday to talk about his second Premier League match against Mourinho.

Liverpool and United drew 0-0 at Anfield earlier this season. Mourinho thought his side should’ve won, which Klopp will appreciate… because of their shared fierce nature.

Sky Sports:

“He was always [competitive]. He is top level but it isn’t new – we shouldn’t be surprised,” said Klopp. “We have the same kind of angriness. We go out there for a result, no other reason.”

The chance for a fiery subplot on Sunday is irregularly high. Two gesticulating managers who know how to walk right up to the line? Perhaps hire a few extra cameramen.

