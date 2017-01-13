More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Men In Blazers podcast: Premier League contenders and pretenders

By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 7:46 PM EST

Rog and Davo relive the festive period and break down the title contenders/pretenders 20/38ths of the way through the Premier League Season. Plus, FA Cup, Bruce Arena 2.0 and the USWNT.

LA Galaxy trade AJ De La Garza to Houston

By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 6:28 PM EST

The Los Angeles Galaxy have seen their roster almost completely turned over this offseason. The departures of Steven Gerrard, Landon Donovan, Robbie Keane, Mike Magee and Jeff Larentowicz have left the club with a completely different feel.

One name, however, had remained safe. Until now.

During the frenzy of the MLS SuperDraft, the Galaxy announced the trade of its current most tenured player and fan favorite A.J. DeLaGarza to the Houston Dynamo for $125,000 of General Allocation Money and $50,000 of Targeted Allocation Money.

The move is likely made with the idea of using the TAM and GAM to buy down a future signing, possibly Jermaine Jones, who is in all likelihood headed to LA.

DeLa Garza was drafted by the Galaxy in 2009 and has spent eight seasons in Los Angeles, making 204 appearances (a whopping 196 of those starts). He won the MLS Cup three times with LA.

Jurgen Klinsmann calls his USMNT tenure “incomplete”

HOUSTON, TX - JUNE 21: Head coach Jurgen Klinsmann of the United States looks on prior to a 2016 Copa America Centenario Semifinal match against Argentina at NRG Stadium on June 21, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 6:06 PM EST

Fired USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann has spoken at length about his tenure in charge of the United States, calling his time as manager and technical director “incomplete.”

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, in his first interview since the decision to make the change to Bruce Arena, Klinsmann said that “I was not surprised” by the firing and that “we were let go because we lost two games,” referring to the pair of losses to Mexico and Costa Rica that leaves the United States bottom of the CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifying two matches in.

“In the professional world, you don’t have the right to put it that way,” Klinsmann said after being asked if he felt like he had enough time. “If the people that pay you, at the end of the day, think you lost two games and [they] decided to go in a new direction, you’ve got to give them the OK to do so.”

Despite being fired in relatively uncerimonious manner after 5-1/2 years in charge, Klinsmann says he thinks he had a lasting impact that will be noticed down the road. “We laid the ground for another generation of players,” he said. “But that cycle of players, they will need time to grow.”

“It was, in a way, an incomplete picture that was given,” Klinsmann said. “And you will never see if anything will be complete because it’s just kind of cut off. It just shows you how abrupt the business is. Incomplete may be the best word.”

Jesse Marsch strongly denies Red Bull Salzburg reports

MONTREAL, QC - MARCH 12: Jesse Marsch head coach of the New York Red Bulls looks on during the MLS game against the Montreal Impact at the Olympic Stadium on March 12, 2016 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Impact defeated the New York Red Bulls 3-0. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 5:02 PM EST

New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch has strongly denied being a candidate to take over at Red Bull Salzburg.

Reports have flown left and right the last few days linking Marsch to the position, with assistant Chris Armas even reportedly told he would take over, but with nothing materializing, Marsch was forced to deny the news.

“I’m the New York Red Bulls coach,” Marsch told reporters in Los Angeles ahead of the MLS draft. “This whole thing that came out, I can’t figure out how to place it, but nothing’s ever changed other than facilitating our relationship with our [Red Bulls] clubs over there, but I’m the New York Red Bulls coach. Period.”

According to Marsch, he meets with many Red Bull staff and players every offseason in an attempt to improve relations and abilities across Red Bull clubs. Despite this denial, Ives Galarcep of Goal.com insisted that Marsch was overseas instead to discuss a new job.

Marsch, instead, denied the reports and stated he was even placed in the wrong location. “Since the New Year I haven’t been in Salzburg, I’ve been in Portugal with Leipzig,” Marsch said. “There’s been no contact with Salzburg. I was there before Christmas just to spend time with both clubs and watch what’s going on there, but I’m the New York Red Bulls coach.”

Marsch added after that he decided it was better to go overseas than to attend the MLS Combine, as he was familiar with many of the players who attended.

West Ham failed Dimitri Payet by not building around him

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Dimitri Payet of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United at The Hawthorns on September 17, 2016 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 4:22 PM EST

It was clear that West Ham had pulled off a coup by signing Dimitri Payet last summer, but it wasn’t clear until a year later what a rare gem they’d found.

After Payet’s stunning debut season in the Premier League, a season that saw him score nine goals and assist 12 more while dazzling England with his brilliant technical ability and sparkling distance shooting, he now finds himself suddenly unwelcome at the gates of West Ham’s new home.

With West Ham 13th in the Premier League table and struggling for consistency, Payet has stunned Hammer fans by refusing to play for the club and asking for a transfer.

From nearly all angles, this is a horrible look from a player who was rescued from Marseille by Slaven Bilic and brought back to life during his time at West Ham. It appears on the surface that the player has turned his back on a club and fanbase that embraced him when life was good. Bilic wasn’t even asked about Payet when he revealed the situation, he simply went off in a press conference, a rare situation that describes just how betrayed by Payet the manager feels.

But a deeper dive into the situation shows why Payet has become disenfranchised just half-a-season later and why the player may not be shouldering the blame despite the ugly optics.

This summer, West Ham found themselves the proud owner of a legitimate franchise player; a player who suddenly burdens the club with his own expectations. This is not to say Payet gave West Ham any sort of ultimatum, but in this situation, the Hammers now have the expectation to be good enough for such a player. It is the responsibility of the club to play to the standards of the player. They must build around him.

Here is where West Ham failed the Frenchman. Dimitri Payet proved last season that he’s better than 13th place in the Premier League, and he’s proving this season that despite the club’s struggles, he is still as good as he was. As a Player of the Season candidate, it’s obviously his responsibility to replicate that form, and he has, leading the Premier League in chances created and key passes and rated the 5th best player in the league by Squawka’s rankings. But it’s also on the club to provide him with the best environment to do so. Here are the ways West Ham went about that process:

  • They purchased Andre Ayew for $26 million, by all accounts a solid purchase at the time – if not an expensive transaction – but one that has not paid off at all as Ayew’s battled injuries and poor service to the return of a single goal in 12 appearances.
  • They spent $13 million on Manuel Lanzini, a player expected to pull some weight off Payet’s shoulders in the attack. Instead, he’s been a significant disappointment as well, dazzling the crowd at times, but coupling those performances with his fair share of horror shows.
  • West Ham spent $8 million on Arthur Makuatsu, a forced purchase after starting the season without a healthy left-back. Makuatsu was bad and then got hurt, and has made just six appearances thanks to the return of Aaron Cresswell.
  • They brought in Sofiane Feghouli, Alvaro Arbeloa, Ashley Fletcher, and Havard Nordveit on free transfers. Feghouli has been good at times but hasn’t been consistent enough to see the field, the 33-year-old Arbeloa has been hurt, Fletcher hasn’t made the squad, and Nordtveit has struggled with discipline.
  • They brought in Simone Zaza, Gokhan Tore, and Jonathan Calleri on loan. Zaza couldn’t even muster a single goal before getting hurt and wanting out, Tore was a solid get but got injured early, and Calleri hasn’t started once and hasn’t seen the field since October.

There’s no doubt the Hammers have had horrible injury luck this season, with Gokhan Tore’s knee operation maybe the most difficult to swallow, but the bottom line is this: the Hammers didn’t do nearly enough this summer to prove they mean business. While other clubs around them got better, West Ham instead looked for value buys and spent big on flops and have subsequently felt the difficult consequences to their actions. The defense has been porous and the service up front has been limited.

Make no mistake that Dimitri Payet’s decision to distance himself from West Ham still reflects poorly on his character. As the second time he’s pushed for a transfer away from a club of significant size, this is clearly heavy baggage he is now forced to lug around the rest of his career. However, the club is not absolved of blame in this situation. With a new stadium meant to catapult West Ham “to the next level,” little attention was paid to the future product on the field. Fans should be just as disappointed with the board and staff as they are with the player.