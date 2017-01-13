More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 17: Teams work at their respective tables during the 2013 MLS SuperDraft Presented by Adidas at the Indiana Convention Center on January 17, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

MLS SuperDraft: What you need to know (and more mock)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2017, 9:00 AM EST

Major League Soccer’s SuperDraft is set to being at 3 p.m. EDT, and some clubs will see their franchise altered with the addition of a future star.

That’s not overblown, not now, not ever, and it isn’t limited to the top picks. Without further ado, here’s what to know before the Draft.

1) No.1 matters… — While it was certainly more of a crapshoot during its first few editions — the draft started in 2000 — the last few drafts have provided downright stars.

Jack Harrison’s performance after NYCFC selected him out of Wake Forest last season capped a three-year run that includes Jamaican superstar backstop Andre Blake (UConn) and Canadian whizkid Cyle Larin (UConn).

2) …But so do the latter stages — While Homegrown kids and young prospects from outside the United States can change the dynamic of a club, smart drafting gives teams an incredible edge (And we’re not just talking about probable bargains like Colorado taking Dominique Badji at 67th in 2015).

Here are some fantastic bargains, second round or later, in MLS history:

51st overall (2010) — Sean Johnson, Chicago
50th overall (2007) — Luis Robles, DC United
42nd overall (2008) — Geoff Cameron, Houston
37th overall (2006) — Jonathan Bornstein, Chivas USA
36th overall (2004) – Michael Bradley, MetroStars
35th overall (2000) – Nick Rimando, Miami Fusion
29th overall (1997) – Kevin Hartman, LA Galaxy
28th (2010) — Justin Morrow, San Jose
27th (2012) — Miguel Ibarra, Portland Timbers
27th (2001) — Edson Buddle, Columbus
23rd (2009) — Graham Zusi, Kansas City
18th (2010) — Tim Ream, New York Red Bulls
17th (2006) — Jozy Altidore, Metrostars

3) The Combine does matter — While a lot of leeway is given to players pushed out of position by the Combine, where center backs often are forced out wide and center mids out to the wings, you’re in a bad spot if you’re a forward who can’t generate a ton of offense.

Some players have dropped out of the first round for this reason, while the Combine has helped some players significantly. Daniel Johnson started the week as the 15th pick in my mock and Zeiko Lewis wasn’t in the picture. Their fortunes have changed significantly.

4) Trades for days — With Minnesota United and Atlanta United picking first and second, those picks could be more likely used as currency. And even after the dropoff between franchise changers and longtime starters, teams will want their guy. Expect a lot of movement. In some cases, like last year’s trade between Chicago and Philadelphia, it may even be NBA-styled post-pick trades.

5) Final Mock SuperDraft —

  1. Minnesota United — Jeremy Ebobisse, FWD (Duke)
  2. Atlanta United — Miles Robinson, DEF (Syracuse)
  3. Chicago Fire — Jonathan Lewis, FWD (Akron)
  4. Houston Dynamo —Lalas Abubakar, DEF (Dayton)
  5. Columbus Crew — Jackson Yueill, FWD (UCLA)
  6. San Jose Earthquakes — Brandon Aubrey, DEF (Notre Dame)
  7. Vancouver Whitecaps —Abu Danladi, FWD (UCLA)
  8. Atlanta United —Daniel Johnson, MID (Louisville)
  9. Columbus Crew — Reagan Dunk, DEF (Denver)
  10. Portland Timbers —Brian Wright, FWD (Vermont)
  11. Chicago Fire — Shamit Shome, MID (FC Edmonton)
  12. DC United — Nick DePuy, FWD (UCSB)
  13. Real Salt Lake —Chris Odoi-Atsem, DEF (Maryland)
  14. Sporting KC — Napo Matsoso, MID (Kentucky)
  15. Colorado Rapids — Francis De Vries, DEF (St. Francis PA)
  16. Seattle Sounders —Jacori Hayes, MID (Wake Forest)
  17. New York Red Bulls —Eric Klenofsky, GK (Monmouth)
  18. FC Dallas — Niko Hansen, MID (New Mexico)
  19. Montreal Impact – Adonijah Reid, FWD (Canada U-20)
  20. New England Revolution —Russell Cicerone, FWD (Buffalo)
  21. Toronto FC — Zeiko Lewis, MID (Boston College)
  22. Seattle Sounders — Walker Hume, DEF (UNC)

And, since it’s insane to nab second rounders in order (though we’re insane), here’s the batch we expected to go in the second.

Brian Nana-Sinkam, DEF (Stanf0rd); Liam Callahan, DEF (Syracuse); Justin Schmidt, DEF (Washington); Julian Gressel, MID (Providence); Chris Nanco, FWD (Syracuse); Kwame Awuah, MID (UConn); Colton Storm, DEF (UNC); Wulito Fernandes, FWD (UMass-Lowell); David Goldsmith, FWD (Butler); Jordan Wilson, DEF (Kentucky); Jorge Gomez Sanchez, FWD (Temple); Jakob Nerwinski, DEF (UConn); Brandt Bronico, MID (Charlotte); Guillermo Delgado, FWD (Delaware); Daniel Deakin, FWD (South Carolina); Christian Flath, MID (Rider); Austin Ledbetter, DEF (SIUE); Alec Farrell, GK (Wake Forest); Eddie Sanchez, MID (Portland); Christian Thierjung, FWD (Cal); Eric Lynch, MID (Wright State).

Klopp on Mourinho: Similar anger

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool and Jose Mourinho Manager of Chelsea shake hands after the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 31, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2017, 8:28 AM EST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho are world-renowned tacticians, and it’s no surprised their genius has somehow grown the hype surrounding Sunday’s match at Old Trafford.

That’s saying something, considering the heat around any match between the Reds and Red Devils. Klopp took the mic on Friday to talk about his second Premier League match against Mourinho.

Liverpool and United drew 0-0 at Anfield earlier this season. Mourinho thought his side should’ve won, which Klopp will appreciate… because of their shared fierce nature.

From Sky Sports:

“He was always [competitive]. He is top level but it isn’t new – we shouldn’t be surprised,” said Klopp.

“We have the same kind of angriness. We go out there for a result, no other reason.”

The chance for a fiery subplot on Sunday is irregularly high. Two gesticulating managers who know how to walk right up to the line? Perhaps hire a few extra cameramen.

Report: Lingard signs new Manchester United deal

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Jesse Lingard of Manchester United goes past Dider Ndong of Sunderland during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on December 26, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2017, 7:39 AM EST

Jesse Lingard will commit his future to Manchester United with a deal puts him with United through 2021, according to The Sun.

Lingard, 24, broke through with the Red Devils last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions.

The 5-foot-9 winger has been capped three times by England, all last season, and has 11 Premier League matches this season after seeing time in 25 last season.

Scoring in the Community Shield to open the season, Lingard has two goals in the Europa League as well.

Lingard joined United in 2000 as an 8-year-old, and is among a long list of the club’s valued Academy products.

Prosecutors consider criminal charges in Hillsborough probe

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: A banner reading Truth and Justice is hung from the Doric pillars of Saint George's Hall in the centre of Liverpool after today's jury inquest verdict on April 26, 2016 in Liverpool, England. The fresh inquests into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, in which 96 football supporters were crushed to death, concluded today on April 26, 2016 with a verdict of unlawful killing, after the initial verdicts were quashed. Relatives of Liverpool supporters who died in Britain's worst sporting disaster gathered in the purpose-built court to hear the jury's verdict in Warrington after a 25 year fight to overturn the accidental death verdicts handed down at the initial 1991 inquiry. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressJan 12, 2017, 9:40 PM EST

LONDON (AP) British prosecutors will consider criminal charges against 23 suspects following separate investigations into the Hillsborough Stadium disaster in 1989 in which 96 soccer fans were killed.

The charges under consideration include manslaughter and perverting the course of justice as a result of an alleged cover-up by police.

The two inquiries were launched following the publication of the Hillsborough Independent Panel report in 2012, which exposed the failure of emergency services and public bodies to deal with the tragedy and the extent of the police cover-up.

A statement released on behalf of the two investigations — by Operation Resolve and the Independent Police Complaints Commission — said 15 of the suspects came from the inquiry into the causes of the disaster, while eight came from the inquiry into the alleged cover-up.

The Crown Prosecution Service has received the files of evidence.

The fans were crushed to death in a crowded stand at an FA Cup semifinal match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The original inquest recorded verdicts of accidental death but they were overturned in 2012 after campaigning by relatives of the victims. A jury at a new inquest found last year that police and emergency services were to blame for Britain’s worst sports disaster and that the victims were “unlawfully killed.”

“The dominance is over” — Mourinho accepts current Man United reality

By Andy EdwardsJan 12, 2017, 8:25 PM EST

If nothing else, the last three years have at least taught us one thing: it’s not Sir Alex Ferguson‘s Manchester United anymore.

Seventh-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes are a far cry from the first-, second and first-place finishes of the final three years of Ferguson’s reign, which ended with Man United as Premier League champions of the 2012-13 season. Six months into Jose Mourinho’s tenure at Old Trafford, the Red Devils look the closest thing to Fergie’s glory years as we’re yet to see.

While I’m thinking it, and United fans the world over are undoubtedly thinking it — they’re unbeaten in their last 11 PL games, after all — but Mourinho isn’t buying it — not yet, at least — or resting on his laurels of a jab half-done. Ahead of Sunday’s colossal clash with Liverpool (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho is the first to admit there’s still a long way to go to restoring Man United as champions of England (above video).