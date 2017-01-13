Pogba says Mourinho “let him free” to find form

The difference between Paul Pogba‘s first 10 matches of the Premier League season and the second batch of 10 is down to Jose Mourinho.

At least that’s what Manchester United’s record transfer says about his fine turn in play.

Pogba has been one of the finest midfielders in the PL this season, his silky skill set making a fairly easy transition from Serie A to England (despite many attempting to say the opposite).

And Pogba is thanking his boss for the turn in form. From the BBC:

“He talked to me. He made me very comfortable and confident. He said ‘you know how to play, do what you want’. He let me free on the pitch. “He told me just to enjoy myself. That is it. That is all I need to hear from the manager.”

Pogba is one of the finest players in the world, and Mourinho knows how to deal with high-profile transfers and the egos and pressure that accompany them. It seems “The Special One” is pushing the right buttons again.

