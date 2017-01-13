Premier League Preview: Leicester City vs. Chelsea

- Chelsea leads all-time 53W-30D-25L
- Conte 2-0 against Leicester
- Blues won 3-0 at home
Antonio Conte looks to get Chelsea back on the winning track in the Premier League when the Blues head to King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday (Watch live a 12:30 p.m. EDT at NBC or online via NBCSports.com).
Chelsea enters the day with a five point lead on second place Liverpool and an 8-point advantage of fifth-place Arsenal. That’s less of a surprise than Leicester’s status, as the Foxes have gone from the PL penthouse to 15th, just two wins ahead of the drop zone.
Still, things have been better for the Foxes after a very slow start. Leicester is into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League, and has two wins and a draw in its last three PL outings.
The first-place Blues blasted Peterbrough 4-1 in the FA Cup to help right a pretty steady ship following the end of their 13-match unbeaten run. Chelsea recalled Nathan Ake from his loan at Bournemouth, and the blossoming star could feature Saturday.
What they’re saying
Leicester’s Danny Simpson on topping Chelsea: “Obviously we know that they’ve got top players that have picked up their form from last season. [Eden] Hazard and Diego Costa have been banging in goals for fun which has helped them. They’re a real strong unit and we know we’re in for a good game. I think Man City were playing three at the back and we coped with that well. We looked at their weaknesses and we exploited them.”
Chelsea’s Antonio Conte on matching wits with Claudio Ranieri: “Claudio is a really great manager, a great man. I am proud to know him and sometimes to call him to speak. He did a great job last season and not only then. I knew him when he was coach in Italy, at Chelsea, at Valencia.”
Prediction
Chelsea’s loss at Spurs is no shame and playing at King Power Stadium is no given but the Blues should at least snare a point and control the ball. Look for the outside mids in Conte’s 3-5-2 to have a big day, whether it’s a motivated Victor Moses or Ake getting a chance to break into the fold. Call it 1-0 for the Blues.