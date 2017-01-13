More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Premier League Preview: Swansea City vs. Arsenal

By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 8:25 PM EST

5th vs. 19th doesn’t sound very appetizing until you consider the position of both these clubs and what this match means to each side.

Arsenal has flirted with the outside of the Champions League for years, but has yet to be punished, as Arsene Wenger‘s 19-year streak of qualifying for the top European competition has survived. Now, with the Gunners on the outside looking in at the beginning of the new year, suddenly that feels in jeopardy as a host of teams seem legitimate contenders while the Gunners’ form feels like it is slipping.

Arsenal has turned things around on paper since two straight losses in mid-December, but they still have been unable to shake the mistakes. Most recently, Wenger and company took the entire match to come back against Preston North End in the FA Cup, with another comeback against Bournemouth needed to scratch their way to a 3-3 draw.

With a growing injury list that includes Hector Bellerin, Francis CoquelinMohamed Elneny, Theo Walcott, Santi Cazorla, Per Mertesacker and Kieran Gibbs, the Gunners must not take Swansea City lightly.

Meanwhile, the Swans could not translate Premier League success to a Cup victory, losing to lowly Hull City in FA Cup action last weekend following a galvanizing league win over Crystal Palace. Now however, a statement win could not only further boost the club, but could climb them out of the relegation zone with some help elsewhere.

Needless to say, this match at the Liberty Stadium bears great importance to either team.

The Swans will not have new signing Luciano Narsingh due to a calf injury, and Neil Taylor fractured his cheekbone in training. Otherwise, the hosts are healthy.

What they’re saying

Swansea City manager Paul Clement on Arsenal: “I saw them play West Brom so I have got my notes. It’s just I’ll be using them for Swansea instead of Bayern now. The notes are the same, just looking at what they do and hopefully take advantage. I’ll send Carlo [Ancelotti] a photocopy!”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Olivier Giroud“When you face the situation he faced, either you feel sorry for yourself or you say, ‘I have a challenge I have to take on and work even harder’. That’s what he did. He benefits from the fact he has worked very hard and as well from the fact he is fresh at the moment where some other players have already played many games and sometimes need a little breather.”

Prediction

Despite the 90-minute struggles, Arsenal has figured out to gut out results of late. Swansea has posed little threat for much of the year, and it’s hard to see them holding off the Gunners’ pressure that can be relentless at times, even if there is little offered on net. Arsenal takes this 2-0, even if they leave it late.

Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba can become Manchester United captain

By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 9:01 PM EST

Paul Pogba has taken his time adjusting to life in the Premier League. While he hasn’t made the immediate impact that his record transfer fee may have indicated, statistically he’s still among the best this season.

And he’s receiving glowing reviews from those within the Red Devils.

According to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, Pogba has the potential to become Manchester United captain, a position coveted among players around the globe.

When asked of Pogba’s potential at the pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool on Saturday morning, Mourinho answered, “I think he has the charisma, the ambition, the mentality. He is a good professional. Being so young and with so many ingredients, I think he can.”

Earning the armband at Old Trafford would be poetic for Pogba. Having been sold at a young age to Juventus, flourishing in Italy, and returning to Manchester United on a record transfer fee has already been a redemption story for the ages, but earning the captain tag would complete the script.

But even with that potential, Jose Mourinho does not expect him to carry Manchester United on his shoulders, even with the transfer fee following him around like a shadow.

“It is not fair to say a player has to be dominant,” Mourinho said.“He is playing amazingly well, no doubts about it, but the team is also playing well. I am not expecting the team to play really bad and for one player to have all the weight on his shoulders, not Paul, not anyone. I expect the team to play well and Paul to be at the level he is playing now regularly.”

Men In Blazers podcast: Premier League contenders and pretenders

meninblazers
By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 7:46 PM EST

Rog and Davo relive the festive period and break down the title contenders/pretenders 20/38ths of the way through the Premier League Season. Plus, FA Cup, Bruce Arena 2.0 and the USWNT.

LA Galaxy trade AJ De La Garza to Houston

By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 6:28 PM EST

The Los Angeles Galaxy have seen their roster almost completely turned over this offseason. The departures of Steven Gerrard, Landon Donovan, Robbie Keane, Mike Magee and Jeff Larentowicz have left the club with a completely different feel.

One name, however, had remained safe. Until now.

During the frenzy of the MLS SuperDraft, the Galaxy announced the trade of its current most tenured player and fan favorite A.J. DeLaGarza to the Houston Dynamo for $125,000 of General Allocation Money and $50,000 of Targeted Allocation Money.

The move is likely made with the idea of using the TAM and GAM to buy down a future signing, possibly Jermaine Jones, who is in all likelihood headed to LA.

DeLa Garza was drafted by the Galaxy in 2009 and has spent eight seasons in Los Angeles, making 204 appearances (a whopping 196 of those starts). He won the MLS Cup three times with LA.

Jurgen Klinsmann calls his USMNT tenure “incomplete”

By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 6:06 PM EST

Fired USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann has spoken at length about his tenure in charge of the United States, calling his time as manager and technical director “incomplete.”

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, in his first interview since the decision to make the change to Bruce Arena, Klinsmann said that “I was not surprised” by the firing and that “we were let go because we lost two games,” referring to the pair of losses to Mexico and Costa Rica that leaves the United States bottom of the CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifying two matches in.

“In the professional world, you don’t have the right to put it that way,” Klinsmann said after being asked if he felt like he had enough time. “If the people that pay you, at the end of the day, think you lost two games and [they] decided to go in a new direction, you’ve got to give them the OK to do so.”

Despite being fired in relatively uncerimonious manner after 5-1/2 years in charge, Klinsmann says he thinks he had a lasting impact that will be noticed down the road. “We laid the ground for another generation of players,” he said. “But that cycle of players, they will need time to grow.”

“It was, in a way, an incomplete picture that was given,” Klinsmann said. “And you will never see if anything will be complete because it’s just kind of cut off. It just shows you how abrupt the business is. Incomplete may be the best word.”