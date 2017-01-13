More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Nacer Chadli of West Bromwich Albion reacts during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns on October 29, 2016 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Tottenham vs. West Brom

By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 10:11 PM EST

Dele Alli returns to where everything collapsed around him.

Last year, with Tottenham pushing as high in the Premier League table as they could, looking to one-up arch rivals Arsenal, it all went wrong at home against West Brom. Alli sucker punched Claudio Yacob in the penalty area, earning him a three-match ban with four matches remaining. Spurs failed to win against the Baggies or anyone else to finish the season, ending up in third just a point behind Arsenal.

Now, Dele Alli is in the headlines for all the right reasons. Spurs have won five straight, and Alli has scored a massive seven goals in their last four, even more incredible given he’s a midfielder.

Can West Brom stop the Spurs machine that is on a tear? Tony Pulis has painted his own masterpiece with the Baggies this season. They may have fallen out of the FA Cup to a good Derby side this past weekend, but they’ve won two straight in the league and have played top teams close.

The problem is in front of goal. In their last three matches against top teams (vs. Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea), they’ve held opponents to just four goals, but have scored none. Can Pulis find the answer on the attacking end?

What they’re saying

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on Dele Alli: “[The punch of Yacob] was one season ago, he is a very clever and smart guy. Now he feels what happened last season and he is more mature now, he has learnt a lot. You try to advise and translate your experience and make them better.”

West Brom manager Tony Pulis on former Spurs winger Nacer Chadli“We had him right at a level that he wants to be, and I don’t think – even if you speak to him – he has got back to that level since his injury. But we think he’s not just a player for now, he’s a player for the future. The young players will learn off him, because his ability is fantastic.”

Prediction

West Brom’s tactics are everything that Spurs hate. Tottenham is clicking on all cylinders, but all good things must come to an end. A 1-1 draw leaves Mauricio Pochettino frustrated postmatch.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates with team mate Mesut Ozil of Arsenal after scoring the opening goal of the game during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on April 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 9:22 AM EST

Six Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Arsenal head to Swansea, West Ham host Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Stoke clash, while Burnley welcome Southampton, Watford entertain Middlesbrough and Bournemouth head to Hull City.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Swansea City vs. Arsenal and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Hull vs. Bournemouth – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Tottenham 4-0 West Brom: Kane hat-trick sends Spurs second

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 9:19 AM EST
  • 62 goals in 99 PL games for Kane
  • Spurs win six games on spin
  • Vertonghen off injured
  • Spurs up to second in PL table

Tottenham Hotspur beat West Bromwich Albion 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino‘s side moved into second place and four points behind leaders Chelsea.

Spurs have now won six games on the spin and eased to victory courtesy of a Harry Kane hat trick (not a bad way to celebrate being a father for the first time six days ago) and Christian Eriksen‘s shot which was deflected into his own net by Gareth McAuley.

With the win Spurs move up to second and now have 45 points, while West Brom remain in eighth place on 29 points.

Kane went close early on as he directed Danny Rose‘s inviting cross from the left flank just wide of the far post but Spurs’ leading scorer didn’t have to wait much longer to put them ahead.

Patient build-up play on the edge of the box saw Victor Wanyama play in Christian Eriksen and his delicate pass found Kane free in the box. Kane rifled home into the top corner to make it 1-0 to Spurs after 12 minutes.

Spurs continued to press after going ahead and Victor Wanyama’s cross was directed goalwards by Kane but Foster scrambled to stop the loose ball spinning over the line. Moments later he was beaten as Eriksen’s shot from the edge of the box took two deflections and left West Brom’s goalkeeper moving in the right direction as the ball hit the back of the net. 2-0 to Tottenham.

Dele Alli then scored with an audacious finish but the offside flag went up after Eriksen’s through ball as Spurs carved through West Brom’s defense time and time again in the first half as Kane then forced Foster to tip his low shot onto the far post.

In the second half West Brom started well with Salomon Rondon playing in Matt Phillips but the in-form winger dragged his shot just wide of the far post.

Foster then made two great stops in quick succession as he saved Toby Alderweireld‘s effort with his legs and then palmed away Jan Vertonghen‘s follow-up as Spurs surged forward in search of a third goal.

Alli then wonderfully skipped by three West Brom defenders, complete with a cheeky nutmeg, and set up Kane but his blast was saved once again by the increasingly busy Foster.

A moment of concern arrived for Spurs in the second half as Vertonghen limped off injured after badly twisting his ankle when clearing a ball and stepping off the pitch and onto the AstroTurf surface. The Belgian defender would be a big loss for Spurs.

Kane added his second and Tottenham’s third in the closing stages as Kyle Walker chased down McAuley and forced him into a mistake which Kane punished ruthlessly with a wonderful finish. 3-0 to Spurs.

Late on Kane completed his hat trick (his fourth for Spurs and third for them in the PL) after a delightful lobbed pass from Alli.

Spurs coasted to victory and their surge continues with six Premier League wins in a row. Who can stop them?

Can Payet, Costa transfer situations be resolved?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

Over the past 48 hours both Chelsea and West Ham United have seen huge drama regarding their star players.

[ MORE: Costa dropped by Chelsea ]

First Dimitri Payet has refused to play for West Ham and has demanded a transfer away from the Hammers, according to manager Slaven Bilic, and now Diego Costa has not traveled with Chelsea for their game at Leicester City on Saturday.

Costa, 27, has reportedly had his head turned by a huge contract offer from the Chinese Super League with his agent Jorge Mendes in China discussing the move. Couple that with a report which claims that Costa had a bust up with a member of Chelsea’s medical staff in the week and that is not good news for Blues boss Antonio Conte.

Can Chelsea really afford to sell Costa, the top scorer in the PL with 15 goals this season? If they do then their title chances will take a big hit and the rest of the title contenders will be handed a big boost.

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle break down the two ongoing situations in the video above.

Report: Man City, Man United, Chelsea in contact with Messi

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Lionel Messi of Barcelona (C) volleys during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Manchester City FC and FC Barcelona at Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 8:20 AM EST

Lionel Messi is, and always will be, a wanted man.

[ MORE: Costa dropped by Chelsea ]

Messi, 29, is contracted to Barcelona until the summer of 2018 but he is yet to open up contract talks with Barca even though the club would like to tie him down to a long-term deal which would likely see him end his career at the Nou Camp as a one-club man.

That said, reports have emerged that Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have not given up hope of enticing Messi to the Premier League as he has 18 months left on his current deal.

Sky Sports’ Spanish soccer expert Guillem Balague says that the Premier League trio have been in touch with the five-time World Player of the Year about joining them instead of extending his deal with Barca.

“I do think he will renew his contract but a lot of things are leaving the door open for him to think, ‘Should I stay or should I go?’ Of course, that has pricked the ears of all the football powerhouses. Pep Guardiola has kept saying Messi should retire at Barcelona but I know Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are sending messages to Messi saying, ‘We are here if you ever think of leaving Barcelona.'”

In the immortal words of Lloyd Christmas from Dumb and Dumber: “So you’re telling me there’s a chance… Yeah!”

Well, we all know it is highly-likely that Messi will remain at Barca for the rest of his career but amid a Barca official being fired for talking out against the Argentine playmaker, plus the investigation into allegations of tax fraud against the Messi family by the Spanish authorities which saw him handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence, maybe he will fancy a change for the final few years of his career?

Yeah, it’s unlikely, but the Premier League big boys can certainly afford to pay him the same wages Barca can and if Messi allows his contract to run into its final year then the transfer fee would obviously be lower.