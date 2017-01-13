Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 21

Premier League action is back after a brief break for the FA Cup. Let’s get back to it.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

[ VIDEO: Previews of every PL game, Week 21 ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 3-1 West Brom – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Swansea 0-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Hull 2-0 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Watford 0-2 Middlesbrough – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

West Ham 1-0 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Sunderland 2-1 Stoke – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Everton 2-2 Manchester City – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

