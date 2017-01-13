More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 21

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2017, 11:45 AM EST

Premier League action is back after a brief break for the FA Cup. Let’s get back to it.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

[ VIDEO: Previews of every PL game, Week 21

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 3-1 West Brom – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Swansea 0-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Hull 2-0 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Watford 0-2 Middlesbrough – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

West Ham 1-0 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Sunderland 2-1 Stoke – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Everton 2-2 Manchester City – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Pogba says Mourinho “let him free” to find form

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United talks to Paul Pogba during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 11, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2017, 1:02 PM EST

The difference between Paul Pogba‘s first 10 matches of the Premier League season and the second batch of 10 is down to Jose Mourinho.

At least that’s what Manchester United’s record transfer says about his fine turn in play.

Pogba has been one of the finest midfielders in the PL this season, his silky skill set making a fairly easy transition from Serie A to England (despite many attempting to say the opposite).

And Pogba is thanking his boss for the turn in form. From the BBC:

“He talked to me. He made me very comfortable and confident. He said ‘you know how to play, do what you want’. He let me free on the pitch.

“He told me just to enjoy myself. That is it. That is all I need to hear from the manager.”

Pogba is one of the finest players in the world, and Mourinho knows how to deal with high-profile transfers and the egos and pressure that accompany them. It seems “The Special One” is pushing the right buttons again.

Transfer rumor roundup: Guedes to Arsenal, Sanson to Watford

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 27: Benfica's forward Goncalo Guedes (L) vies with Torino's midfielder Afriyie Acquah (R) during the match between SL Benfica and Torino for the Eusebio Cup at Estadio da Luz on July 27, 2016 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2017, 12:13 PM EST

The rumors continue to come thick and fast, with one transfer already sealed as Crystal Palace nabs Leicester City vet Jeff Schlupp.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan is hoping to sway Dimitri Payet from his demands to leave town. Sullivan will meet with Payet’s agent on the heels of Payet’s now-public desire to leave the Irons in this transfer window. Manager Slaven Bilic said he told Payet he’d be going public and gave him one last chance to reverse course (from Sky Sports):

“Yesterday, just before the normal pre-match press conference, I asked Dimitri one more time: ‘Are you standing by what you said a couple of days ago or have you thought more about it?’

There’s a lot of Moussa Sissoko to Spurs in this one, though admittedly Payet has shown about 10 times the impact Sissoko did at Newcastle. Stay tuned.

Not-so-fast, PSG. Arsenal is said to be looking to snag Goncalo Guedes from Benfica, and scouted him during a brace-recording performance this week. He just turned 20, has a pair of his 7 goals have come in the UEFA Champions League. There’s been gossip that PSG and Guedes were a finalized item, so monitor the case of the twice-capped Portugal man.

Watford is in the news, aiming to “hijack” Marseille’s move for Montpellier man Morgan Sanson. The 22-year-old has three goals and seven assists in 20 matches minutes for Montpellier. The fee is said to be around $10 million.

Jose Mourinho gave an update on Memphis Depay, who was the target of a rejected $16 million transfer bid from Lyon. Manchester United is said to be expecting around $22 million for the winger it signed for $40 million under Louis Van Gaal.

“The offer we had is far from being reasonable for us. He is our player. If nothing happens he is one more for us,” Mourinho said.

Other bites

David Moyes admitted that Sunderland rejected a bid from Palace for Patrick Van Aanholt.

— Man City is still waiting on papers to clear so they can register Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus.

Palace to add Leicester’s Schlupp; Rebuffed in PVA bid

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester City (L) and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2017, 11:35 AM EST

He’s a man for where they are now, and where they’d like to be down the line.

Leicester City’s Jeff Schlupp is heading to Crystal Palace, where the 24-year-old will hope to help the Eagles stave off relegation.

Reports say the transfer fee is around $14 million. The Ghanaian midfielder was not called up for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Schlupp played 24 matches in Leicester City’s Premier League title winning season, and hit the PL pitch 32 times as the Foxes avoided relegation the previous season.

Palace manager Sam Allardyce has been busy, as Sunderland boss David Moyes admitted that his club rebuffed a bid to reunited Allardyce with Patrick Van Aanholt.

USMNT boss Arena says GK pool is nine deep

Coach Bruce Arena, center, talks to the U.S. men's national soccer team members as they gather on the field during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Carson, Calif. Coach Arena opens camp with the team in the same training complex where he spent the past eight years running the LA Galaxy. Arena returned to the U.S. team in November to salvage its run for World Cup qualification. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2017, 11:09 AM EST

There are nine goalkeepers in the discussion right now for United States men’s national team coach Bruce Arena.

Six are based in the United States, with three more abroad in the forms of Bournemouth’s Brad Guzan, Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath, and Leon’s William Yarbrough.

None of those names are available for the USMNT’s upcoming friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica, nor are injured backstops Tim Howard (Colorado) and Bill Hamid (DC United). Camp member Stefan Frei is not yet eligible for U.S. selection.

So the options are a trio of already capped players in San Jose’s David Bingham (2 caps), Real Salt Lake’s Nick Rimando (21), and New York Red Bulls ‘keep Luis Robles (2).

Who will get the first look from Arena? It’s anyone’s guess. All three have been thorns in Arena’s side with the LA Galaxy, though Bingham is both the youngest and the most recent to see USMNT time. Might it be the 27-year-old’s time to shine vs. Serbia?

