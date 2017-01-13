Costa to miss Leicester match; Is it because of training fight?

Two fiery personalities set the training ground earlier this week, according to reports.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa clashed with staff earlier this week, reportedly sending the striker off the Blues’ trip to Leicester for Saturday’s match against the Foxes.
Costa apparently argued with fitness coach Julio Tous, and manager Antonio Conte had to step into the incident. Other reports claim he hasn’t trained in days because of a big money offer from China unsettling him.
Either way, he’s not going to Leicester.
Costa has not trained with the rest of the squad for the past three days after a bust up over an injury with fitness coach Julio Tous, in which Conte got involved, and has not travelled to Leicester.
Chelsea are also aware that Costa has received a staggering offer from China, with at least one club telling the Spain international that they are willing to pay him £30 million-a-year net for him to leave Stamford Bridge.
If true, the incident throws January into a precarious situation for Chelsea. For lesser players, like Andros Townsend at Spurs and Chico Flores at Swans, it’s meant the door (eventually)
Costa has not only been phenomenal for Chelsea, but has also talked about how he considered leaving in the summer. The report adds that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been adamant he won’t allow the 28-year-old striker to leave.
Has this changed anything for Abramovich and Conte? And could this change Chelsea’s interest in swapping backup striker Michy Batshuayi for Conte pal and Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente?
It does seem one of those stories, especially given the stature of Costa at Chelsea, that ends with everyone saying, “These things happen, but Costa isn’t going anywhere.”