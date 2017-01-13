Transfer rumor roundup: Guedes to Arsenal, Sanson to Watford

The rumors continue to come thick and fast, with one transfer already sealed as Crystal Palace nabs Leicester City vet Jeff Schlupp.

[ WATCH: Mourinho answers reporter’s phone ]

West Ham chairman David Sullivan is hoping to sway Dimitri Payet from his demands to leave town. Sullivan will meet with Payet’s agent on the heels of Payet’s now-public desire to leave the Irons in this transfer window. Manager Slaven Bilic said he told Payet he’d be going public and gave him one last chance to reverse course (from Sky Sports):

“Yesterday, just before the normal pre-match press conference, I asked Dimitri one more time: ‘Are you standing by what you said a couple of days ago or have you thought more about it?’

There’s a lot of Moussa Sissoko to Spurs in this one, though admittedly Payet has shown about 10 times the impact Sissoko did at Newcastle. Stay tuned.

Not-so-fast, PSG. Arsenal is said to be looking to snag Goncalo Guedes from Benfica, and scouted him during a brace-recording performance this week. He just turned 20, has a pair of his 7 goals have come in the UEFA Champions League. There’s been gossip that PSG and Guedes were a finalized item, so monitor the case of the twice-capped Portugal man.

Watford is in the news, aiming to “hijack” Marseille’s move for Montpellier man Morgan Sanson. The 22-year-old has three goals and seven assists in 20 matches minutes for Montpellier. The fee is said to be around $10 million.

Jose Mourinho gave an update on Memphis Depay, who was the target of a rejected $16 million transfer bid from Lyon. Manchester United is said to be expecting around $22 million for the winger it signed for $40 million under Louis Van Gaal.

“The offer we had is far from being reasonable for us. He is our player. If nothing happens he is one more for us,” Mourinho said.

Other bites

— David Moyes admitted that Sunderland rejected a bid from Palace for Patrick Van Aanholt.

— Man City is still waiting on papers to clear so they can register Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus.

Follow @NicholasMendola