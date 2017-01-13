USMNT boss Arena says GK pool is nine deep

There are nine goalkeepers in the discussion right now for United States men’s national team coach Bruce Arena.

Six are based in the United States, with three more abroad in the forms of Bournemouth’s Brad Guzan, Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath, and Leon’s William Yarbrough.

None of those names are available for the USMNT’s upcoming friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica, nor are injured backstops Tim Howard (Colorado) and Bill Hamid (DC United). Camp member Stefan Frei is not yet eligible for U.S. selection.

So the options are a trio of already capped players in San Jose’s David Bingham (2 caps), Real Salt Lake’s Nick Rimando (21), and New York Red Bulls ‘keep Luis Robles (2).

Who will get the first look from Arena? It’s anyone’s guess. All three have been thorns in Arena’s side with the LA Galaxy, though Bingham is both the youngest and the most recent to see USMNT time. Might it be the 27-year-old’s time to shine vs. Serbia?

