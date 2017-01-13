WATCH, STREAM: Premier League – Week 21

Week 21 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here.

On Saturday Tottenham host West Bromwich Albion (7:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at White Hart Lane as Mauricio Pochettino‘s side aim to make it five wins on the spin in the Premier League and keep the heat on the clubs above them. West Brom have only lost once in their last seven PL games against Spurs with Tony Pulis‘ men a bit of a bogey team for the north London club. Speaking of north London…

Arsenal then head to Swansea City (10 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Paul Clement taking charge of his first game as a Premier League manager as he looks to guide the Swans away from the relegation zone but Arsene Wenger‘s Gunners are still in the title hunt. At the same time West Ham host Crystal Palace (10 a.m. ET live CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) in a big London derby, with the big news of the week for the Hammers being Dimitri Payet refusing to play and requesting a transfer. Ouch.

Rounding off Saturday is a big game at the King Power Stadium as Leicester City host Chelsea (12:30 p.m. ET live NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as the reigning champs host the leaders. Antonio Conte will be looking for a reaction from his side as their 13-game winning streak was ended with a defeat at Tottenham last time out.

On Sunday Everton host Manchester City (8:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in the first Merseyside-Manchester clash of the day as former Barcelona stars Ronald Koeman and Pep Guardiola lock horns.

The big game rounds off Week 21 as bitter foes Manchester United and Liverpool collide at Old Trafford on Sunday (11 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp both orchestrating title challenges. This should be an epic encounter full of tension, passion and high-drama.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Brom – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Swansea vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Bournemouth – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Chelsea – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

