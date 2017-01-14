African Cup of Nations: Guinea-Bissau pulls off stunning draw and more

Guinea-Bissau kicked off Group A play in the competition with a shocking 1-1 draw against hosts Gabon. Defender Juary Soares scored a late equalizer for Guinea to pick up a point to open the tournament after Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Gabon out in front early in the second half.
In the day’s other fixture, Cameroon and Burkina Faso also finished level at 1-1 after Issoufou Dayo rescued a point for the latter with 15 minutes remaining from time.
Cameroon took the lead beyond the half hour mark when Benjamin Moukandjo fired the Indomitable Lions ahead. Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore featured for Burkina Faso over the first hour before being substituted off, while Montreal Impact defender Ambroise Oyongo played 90 minutes for Cameroon.
Group A will resume action on Wednesday when Gabon takes on Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau faces off with Cameroon.
Assis has stated that multiple clubs have made contact with him over Ronaldinho’s playing status, including Uruguayan side Nacional.
“The project is to play in 2017,” Assis told Uruguayan outlet Ovacion Digital. “After a quiet year in which we had the opportunity to fly around the world, travel, see other countries we did not know, to be with people, to feel their affection, that’s the idea.
“The 2017 project is to play again and see how things happen. We think he will play in a team that is in the Libertadores.
“I spoke to some intermediaries [about Nacional], but things are still very quiet. When something official arrives, the club will be able to speak.”
The 36-year-old last appeared in a competitive match for Brazilian club Fluminense back in September 2015.
Ronaldinho had previously been linked with a move back to Brazil in December with Chapecoense following the club’s heartbreaking plane crash that left 71 people dead.
The visitors never stood a chance on Saturday, and Barcelona showed once again just how dangerous they can be when firing on all cylinders. The Blaugrana saw goals from four different goalscorers pace Luis Enrique’s side, including a brace from Luis Suarez.
Despite only going into the halftime break with a 1-0 lead, Barcelona immediately expanded its advantage to 4-0 in the second stanza after finding the back of the net three times in a span of seven minutes. Lionel Messi, Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal all scored for Barca, who now sit two points behind league leaders Real Madrid.
Nicolas Gaitan scored the game’s lone goal as Atletico solidified its spot in the top four against Betis. The visitors managed twice as many shots on target (6), however, it wasn’t enough for Betis to break past goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya. Diego Simeone’s Atleti are six points behind Real at the top of La Liga, while Real Betis currently sits 14th on 21 points.
Inter Milan 3-1 Chievo Verona
The hosts needed a strong second half performance to mount a comeback and Inter managed to get just that on Saturday. After falling behind 1-0 in the first half by way of a Sergio Pellissier finish, Inter stormed back after the break on three separate occasions. Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Eder all scored inside of the final 21 minutes to move the Milan side into seventh place. Stefano Pioli’s side currently sits 13 points behind league leaders Juventus.
Crotone 0-1 Bologna
Crotone remains at the bottom of Italy’s top flight courtesy of Blerim Dzemaili’s second-half strike. Bologna moved up to 14th in the table on 23 points while Crotone sits on nine points through 19 Serie A matches. Bologna has now won four of the last five meetings against Crotone in all competitions.
While Conte cited the Spaniard having suffered a back injury during training, several outlets have reported various reasons as to why Costa was left out of the squad that traveled to take on the Foxes. The Telegraph stated that a spat between Costa and the manager has left the striker on the outs and that the Blues are demanding an apology from the 28-year-old if he is to continue with the team moving forward.
Meanwhile, Costa has also been the subject of rampant transfer rumors linking him to China as the next major star to complete a big-money move.
Other than the Spaniard being left out of the Chelsea squad on Saturday there’s been little evidence suggesting that Costa will in fact leave the London club, but if any of the rumors are true it could present a dilemma for the league leaders.
So, what would happen if Costa is actually sold or forced out of the club in January?
The 3-0 scoreline at the King Power Stadium was certainly impressive against Leicester, but Chelsea will be facing much stronger competition the rest of the way if they are to regain their status as Premier League champions. The Blues currently have the luxury of holding a seven-point advantage over second-place Tottenham but with Liverpool and Arsenal looming over the coming weeks the table could look drastically different.
Costa is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with as the PL’s top goalscorer, so it would certainly present a challenge if he wasn’t in the fold for the Blues over the second half of the season. His 14 goals and five assists have created a nightmare of a matchup for opposition, and that sort of production likely can’t be duplicated by anyone in the Chelsea squad. At least not at the striker position.
Outside of Costa, Michy Batshuayi and Pedro are the only two strikers that have seen minutes this season for Chelsea. Pedro has lifted his PL stock in his second season with the Blues, scoring on four occasions and adding five assists, but Batshuayi has really struggled to find his footing at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea would likely be able to get away with playing Pedro as the team’s no. 9 against the PL’s lesser sides, but between Costa’s mix of physicality, finishing ability and speed, the difference in the two player’s abilities is great.
Each of the PL’s top six sides are currently separated by 10 points or less — with no team having lost more than one game in their last five — so even with Chelsea’s comfortable gap at the moment the title race is nowhere near over and Costa will play a massive role one way or another in the club’s fate.
Other reports said the star striker had his head turned by a big money offer from China, and further ones claimed his absence had to do with a feud with Chelsea’s fitness coach.
Here’s what Conte said:
“Before the game I told the truth. I like to tell the truth. I don’t lie. Diego stopped training on Tuesday because he felt the pain in his back and from that moment he did not train. This is the truth.
…
“If there are problems, I prefer to solve them in the changing room and not in the press conference. If there are the problems.”
And then this story broke after the game, as The Telegraph’s Matt Law reported that “Diego Costa has been urged to apologize for the bust up that has cast a shadow over Chelsea’s Premier League title bid by his Blues team-mates.”
Costa is understood to have become involved in a row with a Chelsea fitness coach in training on Tuesday with Conte backing his staff. The situation then became worse on Wednesday as Conte furiously shouted ‘go to China’ at the end of another heated exchange.
You know who won’t like that story? Two-goal hero Marcos Alonso, who said the following after the game when asked about Costa’s situation:
“It was more you guys made up the story because it was his back,” Alonso said. “Hopefully he can be fit for next week. I think he’s very happy. He’s doing a great job for us.”
Chelsea is circling around their man, even as the amount of smoke seemingly demands that there be fire somewhere. If there is a leak in the Chelsea room, they did not do Alonso any favors.
Distrust in the media can be high amongst fans, but can this all really be fabricated? It seems very unlikely.