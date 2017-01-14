Carroll on amazing bicycle kick: “I try them a lot in training”

Andy Carroll may will never score a better goal than this in his career.

[ MORE: Wenger hails Arsenal ]

The West Ham United striker, 27, has been known for some flying acrobatic efforts in his time at both Newcastle United and Liverpool in the past but few most have felt sweeter to see hit the back of the net than his flying bicycle kick against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Carroll’s goal put the Hammers 2-0 up against Palace in the London derby and his side ran out eventual 3-0 winners to move them up into midtable and far away from the relegation zone.

Yet, after the game everyone wanted to speak about Carroll’s stunner rather than a big three points for West Ham.

“I do try them in training a lot but they don’t come off like that,” Carroll smiled. “I’ve had a few attempts this evening and been unlucky. I’m glad that one went in. I felt it [going in] straight off my boot – it was a great feeling.”

Carroll also added to the BBC Match of the Day that it’s something he’s had in his mind for years.

“I thought I’d give it another go and it’s gone in and I’m happy. It’s been a while in the making – I’ve been trying for a couple of years. It’s got to be the best goal I’ve scored,” Carroll added.

Even his manager, Slaven Bilic, admitted that he gets “a little crazy” when Carroll tries those kind of efforts in training because he is worried about the injury-prone striker going down with another knock. Yet he admits that the Hammers striker has this kind of goal in his locker.

“Andy Carroll has got it but he was unlucky in training when he was trying it – he was hitting the post or whatever,” Bilic said.

There you have it. Practice does indeed make perfect.

Click play on the video above time and time again to see a thing of perfect beauty.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports