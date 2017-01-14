Chelsea says Costa back injury (video); Report claims different

It should’ve been a celebration of a comprehensive road victory, or at least a fun bit of chatter about a defender scoring a pair of goals.
But Antonio Conte was asking questions about missing striker Diego Costa, who was absent from the 18 with what Conte called a “back injury”.
Other reports said the star striker had his head turned by a big money offer from China, and further ones claimed his absence had to do with a feud with Chelsea’s fitness coach.
Here’s what Conte said:
“Before the game I told the truth. I like to tell the truth. I don’t lie. Diego stopped training on Tuesday because he felt the pain in his back and from that moment he did not train. This is the truth.
…
“If there are problems, I prefer to solve them in the changing room and not in the press conference. If there are the problems.”
And then this story broke after the game, as The Telegraph’s Matt Law reported that “Diego Costa has been urged to apologize for the bust up that has cast a shadow over Chelsea’s Premier League title bid by his Blues team-mates.”
As for the feud with Conte, well, wow if true:
Costa is understood to have become involved in a row with a Chelsea fitness coach in training on Tuesday with Conte backing his staff. The situation then became worse on Wednesday as Conte furiously shouted ‘go to China’ at the end of another heated exchange.
You know who won’t like that story? Two-goal hero Marcos Alonso, who said the following after the game when asked about Costa’s situation:
“It was more you guys made up the story because it was his back,” Alonso said. “Hopefully he can be fit for next week. I think he’s very happy. He’s doing a great job for us.”
Chelsea is circling around their man, even as the amount of smoke seemingly demands that there be fire somewhere. If there is a leak in the Chelsea room, they did not do Alonso any favors.
Distrust in the media can be high amongst fans, but can this all really be fabricated? It seems very unlikely.