Galaxy keeper Rowe replaces injured Frei at USMNT camp

Since regaining his spot in the starting lineup, Yaya Toure has been a revelation for Manchester City’s midfield.

It is because of the Ivorian’s hard work that Pep Guardiola is prepared to restore Toure’s role in the UEFA Champions League, after having missed out on the group stage.

Guardiola has been pleased with the play of Toure since becoming a regular in the team once again in November.

“Definitely, yes. He deserves that,” Guardiola said ahead of Sunday’s match against Everton. “In the first part of the season he was not able for many physical reasons, in the second part you know why, but of course he deserves to be in the Champions League in the second round.”

Toure has scored four goals in 11 matches across all competitions this season.

The 33-year-old was left out of the City squad for the first few months following comments made by Toure’s agent, Dimitri Seluk.

Guardiola has had plenty of experience in the past with Toure, both of whom were formerly at Barcelona together from 2008 to 2010.

“I know him better than you. I was with him in Barcelona. No [he has not been a surprise] because normally I judge the players on whether they are able to go to Old Trafford, to Anfield, to the Nou Camp, to Madrid, to Turin — on how they are going to react. There is no doubt about Yaya on that.