MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Yaya Toure of Manchester City closes down Alexandru Bourceanu of Steaua Bucharest during the UEFA Champions League Play-off Second Leg match between Manchester City and Steaua Bucharest at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Guardiola: Yaya Toure deserves spot in Champions League roster

By Matt ReedJan 14, 2017, 8:16 PM EST

Since regaining his spot in the starting lineup, Yaya Toure has been a revelation for Manchester City’s midfield.

It is because of the Ivorian’s hard work that Pep Guardiola is prepared to restore Toure’s role in the UEFA Champions League, after having missed out on the group stage.

Guardiola has been pleased with the play of Toure since becoming a regular in the team once again in November.

“Definitely, yes. He deserves that,” Guardiola said ahead of Sunday’s match against Everton. “In the first part of the season he was not able for many physical reasons, in the second part you know why, but of course he deserves to be in the Champions League in the second round.”

Toure has scored four goals in 11 matches across all competitions this season.

The 33-year-old was left out of the City squad for the first few months following comments made by Toure’s agent, Dimitri Seluk.

Guardiola has had plenty of experience in the past with Toure, both of whom were formerly at Barcelona together from 2008 to 2010.

“I know him better than you. I was with him in Barcelona. No [he has not been a surprise] because normally I judge the players on whether they are able to go to Old Trafford, to Anfield, to the Nou Camp, to Madrid, to Turin — on how they are going to react. There is no doubt about Yaya on that.

PL Sunday preview: Contenders look to keep chase with Chelsea

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Anthony Martial of Manchester United battles with Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 10, 2016 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 14, 2017, 7:31 PM EST

Chelsea still holds a comfortable advantage at the top of the Premier League but several of the league’s elite can keep pace with the Blues on Sunday with victories of their own.

Everton vs. Manchester City — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

While both sides will be missing key figures, a new debut for the Toffees could be what Ronald Koeman‘s side needs in order to spark a run into the top six. Fresh off of completing his move from Manchester United, Morgan Schneiderlin could feature for Everton, while former Charlton forward Ademola Lookman is also in the running to make his debut at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola‘s side enters Sunday winners in four of their last five PL fixtures and the returns of Vincent Kompany and Leroy Sane could be in the works. The Citizens will still be without the suspended Fernandinho, however, City has had plenty of success against Everton over recent seasons. Man City is unbeaten against the Toffees in their last seven encounters.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The Red Devils could potentially be without its biggest goalscoring threat as Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s status is unknown after missing the club’s EFL Cup match against Hull City in the midweek. Manchester United will also be without defender Eric Bailly, who is away at the African Cup of Nations competition.

Liverpool has lost 11 of its last 14 PL matches at Old Trafford, but the return of attacker Philippe Coutinho could give the Reds a massive lift up front. Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip are also expected to be back in the fold for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who currently sit fourth in the PL.

Ronaldinho agent claims Brazilian is prepared to play in 2017

Ronaldinho, Queretaro FC
ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 14, 2017, 6:20 PM EST

After over a year away from the game, Ronaldinho is reportedly prepared to make a return.

According to the Brazilian midfielder’s agent and brother, Roberto de Assis, Ronaldinho is hoping to sign with a side involved in the Copa Libertadores during the 2017 season.

Assis has stated that multiple clubs have made contact with him over Ronaldinho’s playing status, including Uruguayan side Nacional.

“The project is to play in 2017,” Assis told Uruguayan outlet Ovacion Digital. “After a quiet year in which we had the opportunity to fly around the world, travel, see other countries we did not know, to be with people, to feel their affection, that’s the idea.

“The 2017 project is to play again and see how things happen. We think he will play in a team that is in the Libertadores.

“I spoke to some intermediaries [about Nacional], but things are still very quiet. When something official arrives, the club will be able to speak.”

The 36-year-old last appeared in a competitive match for Brazilian club Fluminense back in September 2015.

Ronaldinho had previously been linked with a move back to Brazil in December with Chapecoense following the club’s heartbreaking plane crash that left 71 people dead.

La Liga & Serie A: Barca blasts five past Las Palmas and more

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JANUARY 14: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona celebrates with his team mate Lionel Messi after scoring his team's first goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at Camp Nou stadium on January 14, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 14, 2017, 5:15 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas

The visitors never stood a chance on Saturday, and Barcelona showed once again just how dangerous they can be when firing on all cylinders. The Blaugrana saw goals from four different goalscorers pace Luis Enrique’s side, including a brace from Luis Suarez.

Despite only going into the halftime break with a 1-0 lead, Barcelona immediately expanded its advantage to 4-0 in the second stanza after finding the back of the net three times in a span of seven minutes. Lionel Messi, Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal all scored for Barca, who now sit two points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis

Nicolas Gaitan scored the game’s lone goal as Atletico solidified its spot in the top four against Betis. The visitors managed twice as many shots on target (6), however, it wasn’t enough for Betis to break past goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya. Diego Simeone’s Atleti are six points behind Real at the top of La Liga, while Real Betis currently sits 14th on 21 points.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Leganes 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Deportivo La Coruna 0-0 Villareal

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Valencia vs. Espanyol (6 a.m. ET)
Celta Vigo vs. Alaves (10:15 a.m. ET)
Granada vs. Osasuna (12:30 a.m. ET)
Sporting Gijon vs. Eibar (12:30 a.m. ET)
Sevilla vs. Real Madrid (2:45 p.m. ET)

Inter Milan 3-1 Chievo Verona

The hosts needed a strong second half performance to mount a comeback and Inter managed to get just that on Saturday. After falling behind 1-0 in the first half by way of a Sergio Pellissier finish, Inter stormed back after the break on three separate occasions. Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Eder all scored inside of the final 21 minutes to move the Milan side into seventh place. Stefano Pioli’s side currently sits 13 points behind league leaders Juventus.

Crotone 0-1 Bologna

Crotone remains at the bottom of Italy’s top flight courtesy of Blerim Dzemaili’s second-half strike. Bologna moved up to 14th in the table on 23 points while Crotone sits on nine points through 19 Serie A matches. Bologna has now won four of the last five meetings against Crotone in all competitions.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Cagliari vs. Genoa (6:30 a.m. ET)
Lazio vs. Atalanta (9 a.m. ET)
Napoli vs. Pescara (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Empoli (9 a.m. ET)
Sassuolo vs. Palermo (9 a.m. ET)
Udinese vs. Roma (9 a.m. ET)
Fiorentina vs. Juventus (2:45 p.m. ET)

African Cup of Nations: Guinea-Bissau pulls off stunning draw and more

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Seokho Hwang (C) of Korea Republic is challenged by Pierre Aubameyang (R) of Gabon during the Men's Football first round Group B Match between Korea Republic and Gabon on Day 5 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Wembley Stadium on August 1, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 14, 2017, 4:35 PM EST

The score lines weren’t earth shattering as the African Cup of Nations began on Saturday, but there was plenty of excitement to go around.

Guinea-Bissau kicked off Group A play in the competition with a shocking 1-1 draw against hosts Gabon. Defender Juary Soares scored a late equalizer for Guinea to pick up a point to open the tournament after Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Gabon out in front early in the second half.

In the day’s other fixture, Cameroon and Burkina Faso also finished level at 1-1 after Issoufou Dayo rescued a point for the latter with 15 minutes remaining from time.

Cameroon took the lead beyond the half hour mark when Benjamin Moukandjo fired the Indomitable Lions ahead. Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore featured for Burkina Faso over the first hour before being substituted off, while Montreal Impact defender Ambroise Oyongo played 90 minutes for Cameroon.

Group A will resume action on Wednesday when Gabon takes on Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau faces off with Cameroon.