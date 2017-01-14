Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth: Silva wins on Premier League debut

Hull move up to 18th

Silva wins on PL debut

Hernandez scores twice

Marco Silva marked his first game as a Premier League manager with a vital 3-1 win against Bournemouth.

Abel Hernandez scores twice and a Tyrone Mings own goal from Tom Huddlestone‘s shot put the win beyond doubt after the Cherries had gone ahead just three minutes in thanks to Junior Stanislas‘ penalty kick.

With the win, their fourth of the season, Hull has 16 points and are now level with Crystal Palace but remain in the bottom three on goal difference. Bournemouth have 25 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

It was the worst possible start for Silva as Hull boss as Harry Maguire brought down Ryan Fraser in the box and Bournemouth had a penalty kick inside three minutes.

Stanislas sent Eldin Jakupovic the wrong way as the Cherries were gifted an early lead. 1-0 to Bournemouth.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Bournemouth continued to dominate the first half after their early goal and they should have been 2-0 up before the break. Tyrone Mings’ long ball forward caught out Michael Dawson and Benik Afobe raced clear but didn’t get enough on his effort.

Hull drew level before half time as a wonderful cross from the left flank by Andrew Robertson was headed home by Uruguayan striker Hernandez to make it 1-1 at the KCOM. Game on.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The home side continued where they left off in the first half and were soon ahead as Hernandez picked the ball up on the right 40-yards out and cut inside before curling a fine effort into the far corner to turn the game on its head.

2-1 to Hull.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Ryan Mason‘s left-footed effort flew just over for the Tigers as they were buoyed by going ahead and soon it was 3-1 to Hull.

A Robert Snodgrass free kick from the left fell to Huddlestone and his goal-bound shot hit Mings and went in. Hull and Silva were in dreamland.

Bournemouth tried to get back into the game as Marc Pugh went down in the box and Jack Wilshere‘s effort from the loose ball was well-saved by Jakupovic.

Hull held on for a vital win as they breathed new life into their relegation battle ahead of some tough fixtures coming up.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports