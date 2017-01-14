More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 13: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson (L) listens as U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks at a press conference on January 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Lynch called the press conference to announce the release of a report which cited widespread abuses by officers in the Chicago police department following a 13-month investigation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Lynch: US investigators continue to pursue soccer corruption

Associated PressJan 14, 2017, 10:30 PM EST

BALTIMORE (AP) American criminal investigators are continuing to pursue soccer corruption, according to outgoing Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who initiated the prosecution of fraudulent FIFA executives.

Lynch attracted global attention by jolting the world’s most popular sport, launching sprawling criminal cases that burst into view with early morning arrests in May 2015 at a luxury hotel in Zurich ahead of the FIFA presidential election.

The FIFA case, which started when Lynch was a U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn before being appointed the country’s chief law enforcement officer in 2015, has led to more than 40 people or organizations being charged.

“The work that we did, the cooperation from our international partners really made that case possible as well. It continues. It’s ongoing,” Lynch said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“The first trial is scheduled for October, and the investigation continues,” she added.

The American case alleges bribery, fraud, money laundering, and racketeering, including in the award of hosting rights for FIFA’s showpiece World Cup and broadcasting rights for the tournament’s qualifying matches and other international competitions.

“FIFA is supposed to help (children) by building soccer fields and maintaining them,” Lynch said. “So when you have an organization that has so much power, so many resources … and to have them just abdicate that responsibility for personal gain to me, was and is, particularly galling.”

The scandal helped to topple FIFA President Sepp Blatter, whose 17-year reign ended in October 2015 when financial wrongdoing was unearthed in a parallel Swiss investigation.

Lynch’s tenure ends when the President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on Friday and Sen. Jeff Sessions, an Alabama Republican, is the choice to succeed her. Highlighting the importance of pursuing cases against sports-related sleaze, Lynch said the FIFA investigation “exemplifies why corruption is so corrosive” in society.

“When you’re talking about sports, that’s how we teach our kids about fair play and sportsmanship,” she said. “We want them to look up to these sports figures. It’s a character building exercise for them to play sports. So when someone takes that and turns it into the exact opposite and uses the American financial system to do so, that’s when we have to crack down.

“And that’s the lesson, I think, of that case – not just the cooperation and the hard work, but also corruption is corrosive on so many levels in terms of the financial system, in terms of the legal harm, but also the way it kills ideals – in young people, in people who look up to their figures and place their trust in organizations.”

One of the highest-ranking executives to plead guilty is former CONCACAF President Jeffrey Webb of the Cayman Islands, who awaits sentence at his Atlanta area home after pleading guilty to racketeering charges.

Chuck Blazer, CONCACAF’s No. 2 official from 1990-2011 who was the top American on FIFA’s executive committee, helped Lynch to unearth wrongdoing in soccer. Her name was on 2013 court documents detailing a plea agreement that led to Blazer wearing a wire to assist the investigation. Blazer pleaded guilty to racketeering, conspiracy and tax evasion, including admitting receiving payments in a $10 million bribe scheme to support South Africa’s successful bid to host the 2010 World Cup.

“(The FIFA) case to me also symbolizes what we do at DOJ (Department of Justice), which is we look at things that affect peoples’ everyday lives,” Lynch said. “Soccer is the most popular game in the world.”

Harris reported from London.

Galaxy keeper Rowe replaces injured Frei at USMNT camp

PASADENA, CA - JULY 21: Goalkeeper Brian Rowe #12 of the Los Angeles Galaxy stops a shot against FC Barcelona in the International Champions Cup 2015 at Rose Bowl on July 21, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 14, 2017, 9:13 PM EST

The U.S. Men’s National Team continues to lose goalkeepers at January camp.

After DC United keeper Bill Hamid left just days ago due to injury, Stefan Frei has now been forced out of the USMNT picture for the time being with a right ankle injury.

LA Galaxy keeper Brian Rowe will replace Frei after being called up by new manager Bruce Arena. Rowe started 30 matches for the Galaxy in 2016, whom Arena managed prior to replacing Jurgen Klinsmann at the USMNT.

David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Luis Robles (New York Red Bills) and Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake) were also called into camp by manager Bruce Arena.

Guardiola: Yaya Toure deserves spot in Champions League roster

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Yaya Toure of Manchester City closes down Alexandru Bourceanu of Steaua Bucharest during the UEFA Champions League Play-off Second Leg match between Manchester City and Steaua Bucharest at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 14, 2017, 8:16 PM EST

Since regaining his spot in the starting lineup, Yaya Toure has been a revelation for Manchester City’s midfield.

It is because of the Ivorian’s hard work that Pep Guardiola is prepared to restore Toure’s role in the UEFA Champions League, after having missed out on the group stage.

Guardiola has been pleased with the play of Toure since becoming a regular in the team once again in November.

“Definitely, yes. He deserves that,” Guardiola said ahead of Sunday’s match against Everton. “In the first part of the season he was not able for many physical reasons, in the second part you know why, but of course he deserves to be in the Champions League in the second round.”

Toure has scored four goals in 11 matches across all competitions this season.

The 33-year-old was left out of the City squad for the first few months following comments made by Toure’s agent, Dimitri Seluk.

Guardiola has had plenty of experience in the past with Toure, both of whom were formerly at Barcelona together from 2008 to 2010.

“I know him better than you. I was with him in Barcelona. No [he has not been a surprise] because normally I judge the players on whether they are able to go to Old Trafford, to Anfield, to the Nou Camp, to Madrid, to Turin — on how they are going to react. There is no doubt about Yaya on that.

PL Sunday preview: Contenders look to keep chase with Chelsea

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Anthony Martial of Manchester United battles with Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 10, 2016 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 14, 2017, 7:31 PM EST

Chelsea still holds a comfortable advantage at the top of the Premier League but several of the league’s elite can keep pace with the Blues on Sunday with victories of their own.

Everton vs. Manchester City — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

While both sides will be missing key figures, a new debut for the Toffees could be what Ronald Koeman‘s side needs in order to spark a run into the top six. Fresh off of completing his move from Manchester United, Morgan Schneiderlin could feature for Everton, while former Charlton forward Ademola Lookman is also in the running to make his debut at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola‘s side enters Sunday winners in four of their last five PL fixtures and the returns of Vincent Kompany and Leroy Sane could be in the works. The Citizens will still be without the suspended Fernandinho, however, City has had plenty of success against Everton over recent seasons. Man City is unbeaten against the Toffees in their last seven encounters.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The Red Devils could potentially be without its biggest goalscoring threat as Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s status is unknown after missing the club’s EFL Cup match against Hull City in the midweek. Manchester United will also be without defender Eric Bailly, who is away at the African Cup of Nations competition.

Liverpool has lost 11 of its last 14 PL matches at Old Trafford, but the return of attacker Philippe Coutinho could give the Reds a massive lift up front. Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip are also expected to be back in the fold for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who currently sit fourth in the PL.

Ronaldinho agent claims Brazilian is prepared to play in 2017

Ronaldinho, Queretaro FC
ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 14, 2017, 6:20 PM EST

After over a year away from the game, Ronaldinho is reportedly prepared to make a return.

According to the Brazilian midfielder’s agent and brother, Roberto de Assis, Ronaldinho is hoping to sign with a side involved in the Copa Libertadores during the 2017 season.

Assis has stated that multiple clubs have made contact with him over Ronaldinho’s playing status, including Uruguayan side Nacional.

“The project is to play in 2017,” Assis told Uruguayan outlet Ovacion Digital. “After a quiet year in which we had the opportunity to fly around the world, travel, see other countries we did not know, to be with people, to feel their affection, that’s the idea.

“The 2017 project is to play again and see how things happen. We think he will play in a team that is in the Libertadores.

“I spoke to some intermediaries [about Nacional], but things are still very quiet. When something official arrives, the club will be able to speak.”

The 36-year-old last appeared in a competitive match for Brazilian club Fluminense back in September 2015.

Ronaldinho had previously been linked with a move back to Brazil in December with Chapecoense following the club’s heartbreaking plane crash that left 71 people dead.