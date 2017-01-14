No Costa, no problem for Alonso, Chelsea

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Chelsea scores within six minutes

Alonso adds 2nd in 52′

Conte: Costa out with back injury

Raise your hand if you thought Marcos Alonso would ease Chelsea’s scoring burden in the absence of Diego Costa.

Put it down, joker.

Alonso scored a goal in each half, and Pedro also scored, as Chelsea beat Leicester City 3-0 at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The defender arrived from Fiorentina this summer, and boosted Chelsea seven points clear of second-place Tottenham. Liverpool can close the gap to five with a win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Leicester City sits 15th with 21 points.

The first chance came Leicester’s way, with Ahmed Musa dancing around the edge to force Thibaut Courtois into a close-range save.

Chelsea went ahead in the sixth minute through Alonso, who slotted a square first-touch pass from Eden Hazard to make it 1-0.

Courtois again had to make a tight stop when Jamie Vardy sent a tricky ball toward the Chelsea goal, but Leicester had no one on the back post either.

3 – Marcos Alonso is only the third Chelsea defender to score a brace in the Premier League (also John Terry, Branislav Ivanovic). Adventure — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2017

Alonso added a second with a deflected goal, and fellow defender Gary Cahill got in on the act. The veteran didn’t score, but attempted a completely legit bicycle kick that was blocked out for a corner.

Alonso came within feet of scoring a third goal with a rip across the frame soon after his second.

Pedro provided the third goal as N'Golo Kante started a move that ended with a 1-2 between Willian and the scorer for a headed finish. 3-0, 71′

