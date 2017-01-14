More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Marcos Alonso of Chelsea attempts a cross as Danny Drinkwater of Leicester City closes in during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea at The King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

No Costa, no problem for Alonso, Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2017, 2:19 PM EST
  • Chelsea scores within six minutes
  • Alonso adds 2nd in 52′
  • Conte: Costa out with back injury

Raise your hand if you thought Marcos Alonso would ease Chelsea’s scoring burden in the absence of Diego Costa.

Put it down, joker.

Alonso scored a goal in each half, and Pedro also scored, as Chelsea beat Leicester City 3-0 at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The defender arrived from Fiorentina this summer, and boosted Chelsea seven points clear of second-place Tottenham. Liverpool can close the gap to five with a win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Leicester City sits 15th with 21 points.

The first chance came Leicester’s way, with Ahmed Musa dancing around the edge to force Thibaut Courtois into a close-range save.

Chelsea went ahead in the sixth minute through Alonso, who slotted a square first-touch pass from Eden Hazard to make it 1-0.

Courtois again had to make a tight stop when Jamie Vardy sent a tricky ball toward the Chelsea goal, but Leicester had no one on the back post either.

Alonso added a second with a deflected goal, and fellow defender Gary Cahill got in on the act. The veteran didn’t score, but attempted a completely legit bicycle kick that was blocked out for a corner.

Alonso came within feet of scoring a third goal with a rip across the frame soon after his second.

Pedro provided the third goal as N'Golo Kante started a move that ended with a 1-2 between Willian and the scorer for a headed finish. 3-0, 71′

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2017, 12:10 PM EST

Pep Guardiola has seen this before, just not this bad.

The Manchester City manager was clearly frustrated with his team’s lack of finishing against Everton, and lamented his team’s soft mental state after Everton obliterated City 4-0 despite 71% possession for the visitors at Goodison Park.

“I saw what happened in many many games in the past. We make a good first half, we create enough chances to score a goal – like in the penalty more than clearly in the first minute, then after with David was one-against-one. But what’s happened in so many games, we create enough chances to score a goal so when they [Everton] arrive and score a goal then the second time they arrive and score a goal. They arrive twice and score a goal, for the mind of the players, it’s tough, it is mentally tough.”

Clearly, Guardiola knew this had been coming, as he’s seen it before this season. City has lost five times now and sits fifth in the Premier League table despite being the only team in the English top flight to play every league game with a possessional advantage.

When asked if he was more frustrated with the poor finishing or the poor defending, Guardiola said they are related. “When you score goals when you have chances, you are more optimistic, you defend better.”

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2017, 11:50 AM EST

Manchester United looked to be on top at Old Trafford against rivals Liverpool, but they were pegged back by an unlucky moment midway through the first half.

A corner swung into the box, and with the ball popping into the air, Paul Pogba seemed to lose sight of its path. After reacquiring the ball at the last moment, Pogba’s hand swung out in his attempt to head the ball, and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot.

James Milner dispatched his sixth penalty of the season, and Liverpool took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break. Pogba, sporting a new haircut and a new Twitter hashtag, was the center of attention for the wrong reason.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been bright for the Red Devils in the first half, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic came close on a number of chances but they were just out of reach.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Claudio Bravo of Manchester City is dejected after letting a fourth goal in during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on December 10, 2016 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2017, 11:44 AM EST

Pep Guardiola‘s attempts to make Manchester City his own have not gone particularly well this season. The players do not seem to fully grasp the full extent of his tactics, and they look not only unable to produce a consistent cutting edge up front but also have been unusually vulnerable to counter-attacks on the other end.

Maybe the most regrettable decision Guardiola has made thus far, however, was made at the very beginning of the season. He sent Joe Hart on loan to Torino and replaced the England #1 with Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Hart has been relatively strong at Torino since settling in Serie A, but what makes the decision so painful for City fans is how poorly Bravo has performed.

Touted as one of the top goalkeepers in the world, the 33-year-old Chilean has been woeful in net for City this season. He is rated the 21st-best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season by Squawka Statistics, but that’s only the start of the ugly numbers.

Bravo has faced 61 shots on target this season, conceding 25 goals, a 59% save rate. It’s been even worse of late, with Bravo allowing 13 goals over City’s last eight Premier League games while facing 23 shots on target, a save rate of just 44%. That includes a 2-1 win over Arsenal where the Gunners scored on their only shot on target, a 1-0 loss to Liverpool where the Reds scored with their only shot on target, a 4-2 loss to Leicester City where the Foxes scored with four of six shots on target, a 3-1 loss to Chelsea where the Blues scored three times with just four shots on target, and finally the most recent calamity against Everton where the Toffees scored four goals on four shots on target, including 18-year-old Tom Davies who chipped Bravo after coming off his line, and 19-year-old Ademola Lookman who sent it through Bravo’s legs for Everton’s fourth.

Bravo has kept just four clean sheets this season, a far cry from the 12 kept by Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois or the eight for Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris, although that statistic has just as much to do with the back line as it does with Bravo.

Meanwhile, Hart has kept five clean sheets with Torino over in the Italian top flight, and is rated the seventh-best goalkeeper in Serie A by Squawka’s performance score, one place behind Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon. Torino has conceded 28 goals, eighth-best in Serie A.

Back in early January, Guardiola backed Bravo, saying, “He has to adapt but all the goalkeepers, central defenders, full-backs and strikers do. I know people are focused on Claudio but why does Claudio need to adapt and others don’t?”

It’s becoming harder and harder.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United is greeted by Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 17, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2017, 10:41 AM EST

A huge match not only in the sense of the historical Premier League rivalry, but one in terms of the shape of the league table takes place at Old Trafford at 11:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBC Sports Live Extra.

The Reds have the chance to move back into second in the Premier League table, five points behind Chelsea. Meanwhile, Manchester United has won nine straight across all competitions, charging back up the table themselves and with the chance today to draw level on points with rivals Manchester City after their loss earlier in the day.

Liverpool comes to Old Trafford with the most high-profile teamsheet for a number of reasons. First, Joel Matip does not feature after confusion over his eligibility. The 25-year-old says he’s retired from international play for Cameroon, but he was selected anyways by his national team for the African Cup of Nations and the club decided not to select him while FIFA sorts out the situation in the event that he is deemed to be ineligible.

Matip’s absence forces Jurgen Klopp to bring in 18-year-old Liverpool-born Trent Alexander-Arnold who makes his first Premier League start at right-back in one of Europe’s biggest rivalries. The youngster has only made one other Premier League appearance, coming on against Middlesbrough in December for just one minute.

For Manchester United, they have shot up their table since their last loss back in October, but they still sit outside the top four. Wayne Rooney starts on the bench in his quest to become Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer, while Henrik Mkhitaryan starts alongside Anthony Martial in support of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford also both start on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Martial, Ibrahimovic.
Subs: Romero, Fellaini, Blind, Smalling, Mata, Rooney, Rashford.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallan, Firmino, Origi.
Subs: Karius, Coutinho, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Sturridge.