No Costa, no problem for Alonso, Chelsea

Pep Guardiola‘s attempts to make Manchester City his own have not gone particularly well this season. The players do not seem to fully grasp the full extent of his tactics, and they look not only unable to produce a consistent cutting edge up front but also have been unusually vulnerable to counter-attacks on the other end.

Maybe the most regrettable decision Guardiola has made thus far, however, was made at the very beginning of the season. He sent Joe Hart on loan to Torino and replaced the England #1 with Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Hart has been relatively strong at Torino since settling in Serie A, but what makes the decision so painful for City fans is how poorly Bravo has performed.

Touted as one of the top goalkeepers in the world, the 33-year-old Chilean has been woeful in net for City this season. He is rated the 21st-best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season by Squawka Statistics, but that’s only the start of the ugly numbers.

Bravo has faced 61 shots on target this season, conceding 25 goals, a 59% save rate. It’s been even worse of late, with Bravo allowing 13 goals over City’s last eight Premier League games while facing 23 shots on target, a save rate of just 44%. That includes a 2-1 win over Arsenal where the Gunners scored on their only shot on target, a 1-0 loss to Liverpool where the Reds scored with their only shot on target, a 4-2 loss to Leicester City where the Foxes scored with four of six shots on target, a 3-1 loss to Chelsea where the Blues scored three times with just four shots on target, and finally the most recent calamity against Everton where the Toffees scored four goals on four shots on target, including 18-year-old Tom Davies who chipped Bravo after coming off his line, and 19-year-old Ademola Lookman who sent it through Bravo’s legs for Everton’s fourth.

Bravo has kept just four clean sheets this season, a far cry from the 12 kept by Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois or the eight for Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris, although that statistic has just as much to do with the back line as it does with Bravo.

Meanwhile, Hart has kept five clean sheets with Torino over in the Italian top flight, and is rated the seventh-best goalkeeper in Serie A by Squawka’s performance score, one place behind Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon. Torino has conceded 28 goals, eighth-best in Serie A.

Back in early January, Guardiola backed Bravo, saying, “He has to adapt but all the goalkeepers, central defenders, full-backs and strikers do. I know people are focused on Claudio but why does Claudio need to adapt and others don’t?”

It’s becoming harder and harder.