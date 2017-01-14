More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur (R) scores his sides fourth goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on January 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
PL Saturday roundup: Spurs, Arsenal win big; Costa-less Chelsea get back on track

By Matt ReedJan 14, 2017, 2:30 PM EST

Both ends of the table continue to provide intrigue after another busy day around the Premier League, including the division’s top three sides each picking up convincing victories.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Here, we take a look back at Saturday’s action from around England’s top flight.

Tottenham 4-0 West Bromwich Albion — RECAP

Mauricio Pochettino‘s side is hitting its stride at the right time, and now Spurs find themselves all the way up to second in the PL. Harry Kane‘s hat-trick helped guide Tottenham to an easy home win over West Brom on Saturday at White Hart Lane as Spurs picked up their sixth-straight victory. The Baggies have now lost three of their last five matches despite sitting in the top 10.

Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal — RECAP

Swansea’s struggles continued on Saturday despite a lively start from the hosts. Once again though, the Gunners proved that they can punish any team in the blink of an eye if given the opportunity. Goals from Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez, as well as two own goals, helped guide Arsenal up to third in the table as the top of the league remains congested. Meanwhile, the Swans still sit at the bottom of the PL on 15 points.

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea — RECAP

No Diego Costa, no problem. While speculation over the Spaniard’s future continues to swirl, the Blues got back on track against the reigning top-flight champions. A brace from Marcos Alonso and a third from Pedro helped give Chelsea all three points and a tentative seven-point advantage over Spurs at the top of the PL. The Foxes once again fell short on Saturday for their ninth loss of the campaign, after having fallen just three times a season ago. Claudio Ranieri‘s men are now just five points above the bottom three with 17 matches remaining.

Burnley 1-0 Southampton — RECAP

The Clarets continued their impressive home record this season with another home victory. Joey Barton‘s first goal since returning to Burnley helped push the hosts up to 10th in the standings after the midfielder came on as substitute. All eight of Burnley’s victories have come at home this season, while 25 of the team’s 26 points have been picked up at the Turf Moor.

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Tom Huddlestone of Hull City (C) celebrates his side third goal with his Hull City team mates during the Premier League match between Hull City and AFC Bournemouth at KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth — RECAP

Marco Silva received everything he could have wished for on his PL debut for the Tigers. Despite going down early after Junior Stanislas converted from the penalty spot, it was all Hull the rest of the way. An Abel Hernandez double helped put Hull out in front against the Cherries, while a Tyrone Mings own goal sealed the fate of the visitors on Saturday. Hull now has four wins on the season, moving the Tigers up to 18th in the table.

Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City — RECAP

Marko Arnautovic and Peter Crouch both scored for the visitors as Stoke City rose to ninth on Saturday against the Black Cats. While Jermain Defoe continues to keep Sunderland in the hunt to climb out of the relegation zone, the Englishman lacks a supporting cast up front. Sunderland remains in the bottom three on 15 points, although the Black Cats are just one point behind 17th place Crystal Palace.

Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough — RECAP

Both sides remain above the drop zone despite an uneventful encounter at Vicarage Road. Middlesbrough failed to record a shot on target on Saturday, however, the visitors came the closest to finding an opener when Cristhian Stuani knocked home a flicked ball from Alvaro Negredo. Unfortunately for Boro, the finish was called back for offsides.

West Ham 3-0 Crystal Palace — RECAP

The Hammers remain in fine form as of late courtesy of Michail Antonio‘s three assists against the Eagles at the Olympic Stadium. Manuel Lanzini, Sofiane Feghouli and Andy Carroll all punched their names on the scoresheet for West Ham, who now move up to 12th in the league. None were better than Carroll’s bicycle kick strike which put an exclamation on the match. Palace, however, have fallen all the way to 17th after failing to win in their last seven matches.

If Costa leaves, will Chelsea remain PL title contenders?

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Diego Costa of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park on December 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedJan 14, 2017, 3:50 PM EST

Rumors have begun to swirl while the manager continues to deny any controversy, so what exactly is going on at Chelsea?

[ MORE: Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea all win big in Saturday's PL action ]

The Blues handled their business on Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Leicester City, however, Antonio Conte‘s side was forced to do so without the services of leading striker Diego Costa.

[ MORE: Conte says back injury left Costa out of Chelsea squad vs. Leicester ]

While Conte cited the Spaniard having suffered a back injury during training, several outlets have reported various reasons as to why Costa was left out of the squad that traveled to take on the Foxes. The Telegraph stated that a spat between Costa and the manager has left the striker on the outs and that the Blues are demanding an apology from the 28-year-old if he is to continue with the team moving forward.

Meanwhile, Costa has also been the subject of rampant transfer rumors linking him to China as the next major star to complete a big-money move.

Other than the Spaniard being left out of the Chelsea squad on Saturday there’s been little evidence suggesting that Costa will in fact leave the London club, but if any of the rumors are true it could present a dilemma for the league leaders.

So, what would happen if Costa is actually sold or forced out of the club in January?

The 3-0 scoreline at the King Power Stadium was certainly impressive against Leicester, but Chelsea will be facing much stronger competition the rest of the way if they are to regain their status as Premier League champions. The Blues currently have the luxury of holding a seven-point advantage over second-place Tottenham but with Liverpool and Arsenal looming over the coming weeks the table could look drastically different.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Pedro of Chelsea (L) and Diego Costa of Chelsea (R) argue during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane on January 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Costa is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with as the PL’s top goalscorer, so it would certainly present a challenge if he wasn’t in the fold for the Blues over the second half of the season. His 14 goals and five assists have created a nightmare of a matchup for opposition, and that sort of production likely can’t be duplicated by anyone in the Chelsea squad. At least not at the striker position.

Outside of Costa, Michy Batshuayi and Pedro are the only two strikers that have seen minutes this season for Chelsea. Pedro has lifted his PL stock in his second season with the Blues, scoring on four occasions and adding five assists, but Batshuayi has really struggled to find his footing at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea would likely be able to get away with playing Pedro as the team’s no. 9 against the PL’s lesser sides, but between Costa’s mix of physicality, finishing ability and speed, the difference in the two player’s abilities is great.

Each of the PL’s top six sides are currently separated by 10 points or less — with no team having lost more than one game in their last five — so even with Chelsea’s comfortable gap at the moment the title race is nowhere near over and Costa will play a massive role one way or another in the club’s fate.

Chelsea says Costa back injury (video); Report claims different

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2017, 2:41 PM EST

It should’ve been a celebration of a comprehensive road victory, or at least a fun bit of chatter about a defender scoring a pair of goals.

But Antonio Conte was asking questions about missing striker Diego Costa, who was absent from the 18 with what Conte called a “back injury”.

[ RECAP: Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea ]

Other reports said the star striker had his head turned by a big money offer from China, and further ones claimed his absence had to do with a feud with Chelsea’s fitness coach.

Here’s what Conte said:

“Before the game I told the truth. I like to tell the truth. I don’t lie. Diego stopped training on Tuesday because he felt the pain in his back and from that moment he did not train. This is the truth.

“If there are problems, I prefer to solve them in the changing room and not in the press conference. If there are the problems.”

And then this story broke after the game, as The Telegraph’s Matt Law reported that “Diego Costa has been urged to apologize for the bust up that has cast a shadow over Chelsea’s Premier League title bid by his Blues team-mates.”

As for the feud with Conte, well, wow if true:

Costa is understood to have become involved in a row with a Chelsea fitness coach in training on Tuesday with Conte backing his staff. The situation then became worse on Wednesday as Conte furiously shouted ‘go to China’ at the end of another heated exchange.

You know who won’t like that story? Two-goal hero Marcos Alonso, who said the following after the game when asked about Costa’s situation:

“It was more you guys made up the story because it was his back,” Alonso said. “Hopefully he can be fit for next week. I think he’s very happy. He’s doing a great job for us.”

Chelsea is circling around their man, even as the amount of smoke seemingly demands that there be fire somewhere. If there is a leak in the Chelsea room, they did not do Alonso any favors.

Distrust in the media can be high amongst fans, but can this all really be fabricated? It seems very unlikely.

Follow @NicholasMendola

No Costa, no problem for Alonso, Chelsea

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Marcos Alonso of Chelsea attempts a cross as Danny Drinkwater of Leicester City closes in during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea at The King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2017, 2:19 PM EST
  • Chelsea scores within six minutes
  • Alonso adds 2nd in 52′
  • Conte: Costa out with back injury

Raise your hand if you thought Marcos Alonso would ease Chelsea’s scoring burden in the absence of Diego Costa.

Put it down, joker.

Alonso scored a goal in each half, and Pedro also scored, as Chelsea beat Leicester City 3-0 at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The defender arrived from Fiorentina this summer, and boosted Chelsea seven points clear of second-place Tottenham. Liverpool can close the gap to five with a win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Leicester City sits 15th with 21 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The first chance came Leicester’s way, with Ahmed Musa dancing around the edge to force Thibaut Courtois into a close-range save.

Chelsea went ahead in the sixth minute through Alonso, who slotted a square first-touch pass from Eden Hazard to make it 1-0.

Courtois again had to make a tight stop when Jamie Vardy sent a tricky ball toward the Chelsea goal, but Leicester had no one on the back post either.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Alonso added a second with a deflected goal, and fellow defender Gary Cahill got in on the act. The veteran didn’t score, but attempted a completely legit bicycle kick that was blocked out for a corner.

Alonso came within feet of scoring a third goal with a rip across the frame soon after his second.

Pedro provided the third goal as N'Golo Kante started a move that ended with a 1-2 between Willian and the scorer for a headed finish. 3-0, 71′

Follow @NicholasMendola

VIDEO: Rooney’s best goals for Man United as record looms

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 2:10 PM EST

It looks like the stage is perfectly set for Wayne Rooney to become Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer on Sunday.

Man United host bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Rooney having equaled Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 goals and needing one more goal to become the all-time leading scorer in United’s illustrious history.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live

In the video above we look at the best goals Rooney, the current captain of United and the English national team, has scored throughout his glittering United career.

The 31-year-old, who has has spent 13 years with the Red Devils, is a boyhood Everton fan would surely love to seal the record in front of the home fans at Old Trafford and against their biggest rivals Liverpool.

The stage is set, Wayne…

BONUS: Below is a video special involving Rooney’s long-time teammate and United legend Ryan Giggs, plus club and country teammate Owen Hargreaves and the PL’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer on why this achievement would be so special.