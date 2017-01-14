PL Sunday preview: Contenders look to keep chase with Chelsea

Chelsea still holds a comfortable advantage at the top of the Premier League but several of the league’s elite can keep pace with the Blues on Sunday with victories of their own.

Everton vs. Manchester City — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

While both sides will be missing key figures, a new debut for the Toffees could be what Ronald Koeman‘s side needs in order to spark a run into the top six. Fresh off of completing his move from Manchester United, Morgan Schneiderlin could feature for Everton, while former Charlton forward Ademola Lookman is also in the running to make his debut at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola‘s side enters Sunday winners in four of their last five PL fixtures and the returns of Vincent Kompany and Leroy Sane could be in the works. The Citizens will still be without the suspended Fernandinho, however, City has had plenty of success against Everton over recent seasons. Man City is unbeaten against the Toffees in their last seven encounters.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The Red Devils could potentially be without its biggest goalscoring threat as Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s status is unknown after missing the club’s EFL Cup match against Hull City in the midweek. Manchester United will also be without defender Eric Bailly, who is away at the African Cup of Nations competition.

Liverpool has lost 11 of its last 14 PL matches at Old Trafford, but the return of attacker Philippe Coutinho could give the Reds a massive lift up front. Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip are also expected to be back in the fold for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who currently sit fourth in the PL.