LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur receives treatment from the medical team during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on January 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Pochettino gives injury update on Tottenham’s Vertonghen

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 10:50 AM EST

Tottenham Hotspur battered West Bromwich Albion 4-0 on Saturday to move second in the Premier League as they recorded a sixth-straight win.

[ MORE: Messi to Premier League? ]

But that victory, courtesy of a Harry Kane hat trick, looks to have come at a cost.

Belgian center back Jan Vertonghen, 29, twisted his ankle in the second half and hobbled off injured with 25 minutes to go.

Speaking after the game Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that it is not looking good for Vertonghen.

“It looks bad for Jan,” Pochettino said. “We need to wait to assess him better on Sunday or Monday. He is very disappointed.”

Vertonghen was injured in January last season and missed a big chunk of Spurs’ campaign. He also suffered a left ankle injury in the summer which kept him out of Belgium’s EURO 2016 campaign.

With Spurs favoring a 3-4-3 formation in recent weeks, losing one of their key central defenders will be a big blow for Pochettino but the likes of Ben Davies could slot in on the left-hand side of a three-man defense like he has for the Welsh national team in the past. Or, perhaps most likely, Pochettino may go back to a 4-2-3-1 with Danny Rose at left back, Kyle Walker at right back and a central defensive partnership of Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld.

Whatever way you look at it, this is a big blow for Spurs just as they closed the gap to PL leaders Chelsea to four points.

Premier League AT HALF: Four between Stoke, Sunderland

Stoke City's Marko Arnautovic, second right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammates during their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at The Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2017, 10:48 AM EST

We’ve got goals in half of Saturday’s 10 a.m. EDT kickoffs, including four at the Stadium of Light.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Halftime has Stoke City on top at Sunderland by a 3-1 margin, keyed by a Marko Arnautovic brace.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

There are a few nil-nils dotting the landscape as well, as the Premier League sandwiches six matches between Spurs’ destruction of West Brom and a prime time, NBC battle between Leicester City and Chelsea.

Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City

Jason Denayer‘s midfield giveaway led to a 1v1 showdown between Marko Arnautovic and Vito Mannone. The latter saved the former’s first shot, but Arnautovic blasted his second offering home to give the Potters an away lead.

Arnautovic added a second before Peter Crouch nodded home a third Stoke goal, and David Moyes hot seat isn’t getting any cooler despite Jermain Defoe‘s late half marker. Here’s the top marker:

Hull City 1-1 Bournemouth

Penalty given within two minutes! Ryan Fraser has shown he can draw these things, and Junior Stanislas was happy to finish.

Abel Hernandez returned to the starting lineup and the score sheet for Hull, leveling things before the break.

Swansea City 0-1 Arsenal

Olivier Giroud remains red-hot, and has poured cold water on a promising start from Swansea City.

West Ham United 0-0 Crystal Palace

No Dimitri Payet for the hosts, and both teams are looking toward their target strikers: Andy Carroll and Christian Benteke.

Burnley 0-0 Southampton

This is a game that is currently happening. That’s the best that can be said from a tooth-and-nail offering at Turf Moor.

Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough

Not much cooking at Vicarage Road, where stingy Aitor Karanka and Boro are looking for a road win.

 

STREAM: 6 Premier League games; “Goal Rush” 10am ET

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates with team mate Mesut Ozil of Arsenal after scoring the opening goal of the game during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on April 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 9:22 AM EST

Six Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Arsenal head to Swansea, West Ham host Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Stoke clash, while Burnley welcome Southampton, Watford entertain Middlesbrough and Bournemouth head to Hull City.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Swansea City vs. Arsenal and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Hull vs. Bournemouth – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Tottenham 4-0 West Brom: Kane hat-trick sends Spurs second

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 9:19 AM EST
  • 62 goals in 99 PL games for Kane
  • Spurs win six games on spin
  • Vertonghen off injured
  • Spurs up to second in PL table

Tottenham Hotspur beat West Bromwich Albion 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino‘s side moved into second place and four points behind leaders Chelsea.

Spurs have now won six games on the spin and eased to victory courtesy of a Harry Kane hat trick (not a bad way to celebrate being a father for the first time six days ago) and Christian Eriksen‘s shot which was deflected into his own net by Gareth McAuley.

With the win Spurs move up to second and now have 45 points, while West Brom remain in eighth place on 29 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Kane went close early on as he directed Danny Rose‘s inviting cross from the left flank just wide of the far post but Spurs’ leading scorer didn’t have to wait much longer to put them ahead.

Patient build-up play on the edge of the box saw Victor Wanyama play in Christian Eriksen and his delicate pass found Kane free in the box. Kane rifled home into the top corner to make it 1-0 to Spurs after 12 minutes.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Spurs continued to press after going ahead and Victor Wanyama’s cross was directed goalwards by Kane but Foster scrambled to stop the loose ball spinning over the line. Moments later he was beaten as Eriksen’s shot from the edge of the box took two deflections and left West Brom’s goalkeeper moving in the right direction as the ball hit the back of the net. 2-0 to Tottenham.

Dele Alli then scored with an audacious finish but the offside flag went up after Eriksen’s through ball as Spurs carved through West Brom’s defense time and time again in the first half as Kane then forced Foster to tip his low shot onto the far post.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

In the second half West Brom started well with Salomon Rondon playing in Matt Phillips but the in-form winger dragged his shot just wide of the far post.

Foster then made two great stops in quick succession as he saved Toby Alderweireld‘s effort with his legs and then palmed away Jan Vertonghen‘s follow-up as Spurs surged forward in search of a third goal.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

Alli then wonderfully skipped by three West Brom defenders, complete with a cheeky nutmeg, and set up Kane but his blast was saved once again by the increasingly busy Foster.

A moment of concern arrived for Spurs in the second half as Vertonghen limped off injured after badly twisting his ankle when clearing a ball and stepping off the pitch and onto the AstroTurf surface. The Belgian defender would be a big loss for Spurs.

Kane added his second and Tottenham’s third in the closing stages as Kyle Walker chased down McAuley and forced him into a mistake which Kane punished ruthlessly with a wonderful finish. 3-0 to Spurs.

Late on Kane completed his hat trick (his fourth for Spurs and third for them in the PL) after a delightful lobbed pass from Alli.

Spurs coasted to victory and their surge continues with six Premier League wins in a row. Who can stop them?

Can Payet, Costa transfer situations be resolved?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

Over the past 48 hours both Chelsea and West Ham United have seen huge drama regarding their star players.

[ MORE: Costa dropped by Chelsea ]

First Dimitri Payet has refused to play for West Ham and has demanded a transfer away from the Hammers, according to manager Slaven Bilic, and now Diego Costa has not traveled with Chelsea for their game at Leicester City on Saturday.

Costa, 27, has reportedly had his head turned by a huge contract offer from the Chinese Super League with his agent Jorge Mendes in China discussing the move. Couple that with a report which claims that Costa had a bust up with a member of Chelsea’s medical staff in the week and that is not good news for Blues boss Antonio Conte.

Can Chelsea really afford to sell Costa, the top scorer in the PL with 15 goals this season? If they do then their title chances will take a big hit and the rest of the title contenders will be handed a big boost.

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle break down the two ongoing situations in the video above.