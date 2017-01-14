Premier League AT HALF: Four between Stoke, Sunderland

We’ve got goals in half of Saturday’s 10 a.m. EDT kickoffs, including four at the Stadium of Light.
Halftime has Stoke City on top at Sunderland by a 3-1 margin, keyed by a Marko Arnautovic brace.
There are a few nil-nils dotting the landscape as well, as the Premier League sandwiches six matches between Spurs’ destruction of West Brom and a prime time, NBC battle between Leicester City and Chelsea.
Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City
Jason Denayer‘s midfield giveaway led to a 1v1 showdown between Marko Arnautovic and Vito Mannone. The latter saved the former’s first shot, but Arnautovic blasted his second offering home to give the Potters an away lead.
Arnautovic added a second before Peter Crouch nodded home a third Stoke goal, and David Moyes hot seat isn’t getting any cooler despite Jermain Defoe‘s late half marker. Here’s the top marker:
Hull City 1-1 Bournemouth
Penalty given within two minutes! Ryan Fraser has shown he can draw these things, and Junior Stanislas was happy to finish.
Abel Hernandez returned to the starting lineup and the score sheet for Hull, leveling things before the break.
Swansea City 0-1 Arsenal
Olivier Giroud remains red-hot, and has poured cold water on a promising start from Swansea City.
West Ham United 0-0 Crystal Palace
No Dimitri Payet for the hosts, and both teams are looking toward their target strikers: Andy Carroll and Christian Benteke.
Burnley 0-0 Southampton
This is a game that is currently happening. That’s the best that can be said from a tooth-and-nail offering at Turf Moor.
Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough
Not much cooking at Vicarage Road, where stingy Aitor Karanka and Boro are looking for a road win.