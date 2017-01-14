Report: Liverpool’s Lennon heading on loan to RSL

Real Salt Lake is going to get a taste of what Liverpool can do for an Academy kid.
The Reds are sending 19-year-old American forward Brooks Lennon back to Major League Soccer on loan, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Lennon joined Liverpool from RSL in 2015, and would go back home to get playing time before returning to Anfield at the end of 2017. He has two goals in 11 appearances for Liverpool’s PL2 side this season.
From The Echo:
Lennon has yet to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad but Liverpool hope the chance to play regular first-team football in the MLS will boost his development further.
Lennon has played for the U.S. U-20 side, and it will be interesting to note his progression since joining Liverpool’s set-up.
Lennon is younger than Sebastian Lletget, but this will be a huge win for RSL if the Liverpool man can have the same impact as Lletget’s return to MLS from West Ham.
His Liverpool contract runs through the 2017-18 season, so the plot very much thickens in regards to Lennon’s future.
Raise your hand if you thought Marcos Alonso would ease Chelsea’s scoring burden in the absence of Diego Costa.
Put it down, joker.
Alonso scored a goal in each half, and Pedro also scored, as Chelsea beat Leicester City 3-0 at King Power Stadium on Saturday.
The defender arrived from Fiorentina this summer, and boosted Chelsea seven points clear of second-place Tottenham. Liverpool can close the gap to five with a win over Manchester United on Sunday.
Leicester City sits 15th with 21 points.
The first chance came Leicester’s way, with Ahmed Musa dancing around the edge to force Thibaut Courtois into a close-range save.
Chelsea went ahead in the sixth minute through Alonso, who slotted a square first-touch pass from Eden Hazard to make it 1-0.
Courtois again had to make a tight stop when Jamie Vardy sent a tricky ball toward the Chelsea goal, but Leicester had no one on the back post either.
Alonso added a second with a deflected goal, and fellow defender Gary Cahill got in on the act. The veteran didn’t score, but attempted a completely legit bicycle kick that was blocked out for a corner.
Alonso came within feet of scoring a third goal with a rip across the frame soon after his second.
Pedro provided the third goal as N'Golo Kante started a move that ended with a 1-2 between Willian and the scorer for a headed finish. 3-0, 71′
It looks like the stage is perfectly set for Wayne Rooney to become Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer on Sunday.
Man United host bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Rooney having equaled Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 goals and needing one more goal to become the all-time leading scorer in United’s illustrious history.
In the video above we look at the best goals Rooney, the current captain of United and the English national team, has scored throughout his glittering United career.
The 31-year-old, who has has spent 13 years with the Red Devils, is a boyhood Everton fan would surely love to seal the record in front of the home fans at Old Trafford and against their biggest rivals Liverpool.
The stage is set, Wayne…
BONUS: Below is a video special involving Rooney’s long-time teammate and United legend Ryan Giggs, plus club and country teammate Owen Hargreaves and the PL’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer on why this achievement would be so special.
There wasn’t much to say about a ho-hum match between Watford and Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road, which suits Hornets captain Troy Deeney just fine.
Deeney wanted to discuss the passing of Watford’s legendary coach, Graham Taylor, who died of a suspected heart attack this week.
A former England and Aston Villa manager as well, the legendary Taylor had a strong career at Watford that saw the Hornets rise from the fourth division to a second-place finish in the top flight within five seasons. Think about that.
From the BBC:
“Today was more about Graham Taylor and not the result. It would have been nice to get a winner and dedicate it to him.
“You could see how emotional everyone was and it showed how much people care about him. Hopefully this game can be remembered for Graham and not the result.
“The main thing is we didn’t lose. There are no words that I can use to sum up how great a man he was and we just wish his family all the best at this difficult time.”
Deeney, 28, has been with Watford since 2010, more than enough time to know how important Taylor was to the Hornets.
Andy Carroll
may will never score a better goal than this in his career.
The West Ham United striker, 27, has been known for some flying acrobatic efforts in his time at both Newcastle United and Liverpool in the past but few most have felt sweeter to see hit the back of the net than his flying bicycle kick against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Carroll’s goal put the Hammers 2-0 up against Palace in the London derby and his side ran out eventual 3-0 winners to move them up into midtable and far away from the relegation zone.
Yet, after the game everyone wanted to speak about Carroll’s stunner rather than a big three points for West Ham.
“I do try them in training a lot but they don’t come off like that,” Carroll smiled. “I’ve had a few attempts this evening and been unlucky. I’m glad that one went in. I felt it [going in] straight off my boot – it was a great feeling.”
Carroll also added to the BBC Match of the Day that it’s something he’s had in his mind for years.
“I thought I’d give it another go and it’s gone in and I’m happy. It’s been a while in the making – I’ve been trying for a couple of years. It’s got to be the best goal I’ve scored,” Carroll added.
Even his manager, Slaven Bilic, admitted that he gets “a little crazy” when Carroll tries those kind of efforts in training because he is worried about the injury-prone striker going down with another knock. Yet he admits that the Hammers striker has this kind of goal in his locker.
“Andy Carroll has got it but he was unlucky in training when he was trying it – he was hitting the post or whatever,” Bilic said.
There you have it. Practice does indeed make perfect.
Click play on the video above time and time again to see a thing of perfect beauty.