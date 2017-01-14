Report: Liverpool’s Lennon heading on loan to RSL

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Real Salt Lake is going to get a taste of what Liverpool can do for an Academy kid.

The Reds are sending 19-year-old American forward Brooks Lennon back to Major League Soccer on loan, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Lennon joined Liverpool from RSL in 2015, and would go back home to get playing time before returning to Anfield at the end of 2017. He has two goals in 11 appearances for Liverpool’s PL2 side this season.

Lennon has yet to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad but Liverpool hope the chance to play regular first-team football in the MLS will boost his development further.

Lennon has played for the U.S. U-20 side, and it will be interesting to note his progression since joining Liverpool’s set-up.

Lennon is younger than Sebastian Lletget, but this will be a huge win for RSL if the Liverpool man can have the same impact as Lletget’s return to MLS from West Ham.

His Liverpool contract runs through the 2017-18 season, so the plot very much thickens in regards to Lennon’s future.

