Report: Man City, Man United, Chelsea in contact with Messi

Lionel Messi is, and always will be, a wanted man.
Messi, 29, is contracted to Barcelona until the summer of 2018 but he is yet to open up contract talks with Barca even though the club would like to tie him down to a long-term deal which would likely see him end his career at the Nou Camp as a one-club man.
That said, reports have emerged that Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have not given up hope of enticing Messi to the Premier League as he has 18 months left on his current deal.
Sky Sports’ Spanish soccer expert Guillem Balague says that the Premier League trio have been in touch with the five-time World Player of the Year about joining them instead of extending his deal with Barca.
“I do think he will renew his contract but a lot of things are leaving the door open for him to think, ‘Should I stay or should I go?’ Of course, that has pricked the ears of all the football powerhouses. Pep Guardiola has kept saying Messi should retire at Barcelona but I know Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are sending messages to Messi saying, ‘We are here if you ever think of leaving Barcelona.'”
In the immortal words of Lloyd Christmas from Dumb and Dumber: “So you’re telling me there’s a chance… Yeah!”
Well, we all know it is highly-likely that Messi will remain at Barca for the rest of his career but amid a Barca official being fired for talking out against the Argentine playmaker, plus the investigation into allegations of tax fraud against the Messi family by the Spanish authorities which saw him handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence, maybe he will fancy a change for the final few years of his career?
Yeah, it’s unlikely, but the Premier League big boys can certainly afford to pay him the same wages Barca can and if Messi allows his contract to run into its final year then the transfer fee would obviously be lower.