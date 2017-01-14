Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City: Potters pound Black Cats

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Arnautovic makes it 2-0

Crouch adds third

Defoe gets one back

Marko Arnautovic had himself a day and Stoke City cast more doubt on David Moyes as the Potters hammered Sunderland 3-1 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Peter Crouch also scored for Stoke, which rises to ninth with 27 points.

Jermain Defoe scored Sunderland’s only goal, and the Black Cats sit 19th after Hull City’s win.

Arnautovic put the visitors ahead in the 15th minute. Jason Denayer gave away the ball in midfield, and Arnautovic was played over the left of the Sunderland back line. Vito Mannone stopped his first shot, but Arnautovic roofed his rebound from an acute angle to make it 1-0.

And the second came within minutes. The Austrian was the beneficiary of some dynamite one-touch passing and made no doubt of his chance to secure a brace. He started and finished a gorgeous play.

Crouch the nodded a long ball beyond Mannone to make it 3-0, though Defoe raced onto a massive pass to finish beyond Lee Grant.

19 – Only Jonathan Walters (41) and Peter Crouch (35) have scored more Premier League goals for Stoke than Arnautovic. Potted. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2017

