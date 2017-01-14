More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal: Gunners hammer sorry Swans

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 12:02 PM EST
  • Giroud, Sanchez, two own goals
  • Arsenal move above Liverpool in table
  • Swansea rock bottom of PL

Arsenal breezed past Swansea City on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium with goals from Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and two unfortunate own goals from Swansea won it for Arsene Wenger‘s men.

The Gunners led 1-0 at the break through Giroud’s goal and then Alex Iwobi was instrumental as Swansea’s Jack Cork and Kyle Naughton scored own goals. Sanchez nabbed one to seal the win as Arsenal recovered well after a good start by the Swans.

With the win Arsenal move in to third place above Liverpool on goal difference, while Swansea slip to the bottom as new manager Paul Clement has it all to do.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Swansea started well with Jack Cork sending a shot over the bar and the Swans kept the pressure on Arsenal early on in south Wales.

Giroud had a tame header at goal but that was as good as it got for Arsenal in the opening stages.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Swansea continued to press Arsenal high and pinned the Gunners back with Alexis Sanchez having an effort from distance which Lukasz Fabianski saved easily.

Arsenal took the lead eight minutes before half time as Alexis Sanchez’s cross from the left was headed down by Mesut Ozil and the loose ball fell to Giroud who slotted home for his fifth goal in his last five  games. 1-0 to the Arsenal.

Before half time South Korean midfielder Ki went down in the box but no penalty kick was given and the Swansea man was handed a yellow card for simulation. It looked like the right call from the referee.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Arsenal started the second half brightly as Sanchez passed up a great chance to score, then Aaron Ramsey forced Fabianski into a fine save.

Moments later the Gunners were 2-0 ahead as Iwobi’s shot deflected off Cork and looped into the net.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

Swansea stuck with it and Federico Fernandez should’ve done better with a chance inside the box but Arsenal looked fairly comfortable as they added some more gloss to the scoreline. Another own goal arrived as Iwobi’s cross was deflected into his own net by Kyle Naughton.

Late on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled the ball back and Sanchez swept home to make it 4-0. Game over. A bad day at the office for the Swans as Arsenal continue their push up the table.

No Costa, no problem for Alonso, Chelsea

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Marcos Alonso of Chelsea attempts a cross as Danny Drinkwater of Leicester City closes in during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea at The King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2017, 2:19 PM EST
  • Chelsea scores within six minutes
  • Alonso adds 2nd in 52′
  • Conte: Costa out with back injury

Raise your hand if you thought Marcos Alonso would ease Chelsea’s scoring burden in the absence of Diego Costa.

Put it down, joker.

Alonso scored a goal in each half, and Pedro also scored, as Chelsea beat Leicester City 3-0 at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The defender arrived from Fiorentina this summer, and boosted Chelsea seven points clear of second-place Tottenham. Liverpool can close the gap to five with a win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Leicester City sits 15th with 21 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The first chance came Leicester’s way, with Ahmed Musa dancing around the edge to force Thibaut Courtois into a close-range save.

Chelsea went ahead in the sixth minute through Alonso, who slotted a square first-touch pass from Eden Hazard to make it 1-0.

Courtois again had to make a tight stop when Jamie Vardy sent a tricky ball toward the Chelsea goal, but Leicester had no one on the back post either.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Alonso added a second with a deflected goal, and fellow defender Gary Cahill got in on the act. The veteran didn’t score, but attempted a completely legit bicycle kick that was blocked out for a corner.

Alonso came within feet of scoring a third goal with a rip across the frame soon after his second.

Pedro provided the third goal as N'Golo Kante started a move that ended with a 1-2 between Willian and the scorer for a headed finish. 3-0, 71′

Follow @NicholasMendola

VIDEO: Rooney’s best goals for Man United as record looms

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 2:10 PM EST

It looks like the stage is perfectly set for Wayne Rooney to become Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer on Sunday.

Man United host bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Rooney having equaled Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 goals and needing one more goal to become the all-time leading scorer in United’s illustrious history.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live

In the video above we look at the best goals Rooney, the current captain of United and the English national team, has scored throughout his glittering United career.

The 31-year-old, who has has spent 13 years with the Red Devils, is a boyhood Everton fan would surely love to seal the record in front of the home fans at Old Trafford and against their biggest rivals Liverpool.

The stage is set, Wayne…

BONUS: Below is a video special involving Rooney’s long-time teammate and United legend Ryan Giggs, plus club and country teammate Owen Hargreaves and the PL’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer on why this achievement would be so special.

Watford’s Deeney pays emotional tribute to Graham Taylor

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2017, 1:15 PM EST

There wasn’t much to say about a ho-hum match between Watford and Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road, which suits Hornets captain Troy Deeney just fine.

Deeney wanted to discuss the passing of Watford’s legendary coach, Graham Taylor, who died of a suspected heart attack this week.

[ RECAP: Watford 0-0 Boro ]

A former England and Aston Villa manager as well, the legendary Taylor had a strong career at Watford that saw the Hornets rise from the fourth division to a second-place finish in the top flight within five seasons. Think about that.

From the BBC:

“Today was more about Graham Taylor and not the result. It would have been nice to get a winner and dedicate it to him.

“You could see how emotional everyone was and it showed how much people care about him. Hopefully this game can be remembered for Graham and not the result.

“The main thing is we didn’t lose. There are no words that I can use to sum up how great a man he was and we just wish his family all the best at this difficult time.”

Deeney, 28, has been with Watford since 2010, more than enough time to know how important Taylor was to the Hornets.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Carroll on amazing bicycle kick: “I try them a lot in training”

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 1:05 PM EST

Andy Carroll may will never score a better goal than this in his career.

[ MORE: Wenger hails Arsenal ]

The West Ham United striker, 27, has been known for some flying acrobatic efforts in his time at both Newcastle United and Liverpool in the past but few most have felt sweeter to see hit the back of the net than his flying bicycle kick against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Carroll’s goal put the Hammers 2-0 up against Palace in the London derby and his side ran out eventual 3-0 winners to move them up into midtable and far away from the relegation zone.

Yet, after the game everyone wanted to speak about Carroll’s stunner rather than a big three points for West Ham.

“I do try them in training a lot but they don’t come off like that,” Carroll smiled. “I’ve had a few attempts this evening and been unlucky. I’m glad that one went in. I felt it [going in] straight off my boot – it was a great feeling.”

Carroll also added to the BBC Match of the Day that it’s something he’s had in his mind for years.

“I thought I’d give it another go and it’s gone in and I’m happy. It’s been a while in the making – I’ve been trying for a couple of years. It’s got to be the best goal I’ve scored,” Carroll added.

Even his manager, Slaven Bilic, admitted that he gets “a little crazy” when Carroll tries those kind of efforts in training because he is worried about the injury-prone striker going down with another knock. Yet he admits that the Hammers striker has this kind of goal in his locker.

“Andy Carroll has got it but he was unlucky in training when he was trying it – he was hitting the post or whatever,” Bilic said.

There you have it. Practice does indeed make perfect.

Click play on the video above time and time again to see a thing of perfect beauty.