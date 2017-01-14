Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal: Gunners hammer sorry Swans

Giroud, Sanchez, two own goals

Arsenal move above Liverpool in table

Swansea rock bottom of PL

Arsenal breezed past Swansea City on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium with goals from Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and two unfortunate own goals from Swansea won it for Arsene Wenger‘s men.

The Gunners led 1-0 at the break through Giroud’s goal and then Alex Iwobi was instrumental as Swansea’s Jack Cork and Kyle Naughton scored own goals. Sanchez nabbed one to seal the win as Arsenal recovered well after a good start by the Swans.

With the win Arsenal move in to third place above Liverpool on goal difference, while Swansea slip to the bottom as new manager Paul Clement has it all to do.

Swansea started well with Jack Cork sending a shot over the bar and the Swans kept the pressure on Arsenal early on in south Wales.

Giroud had a tame header at goal but that was as good as it got for Arsenal in the opening stages.

Swansea continued to press Arsenal high and pinned the Gunners back with Alexis Sanchez having an effort from distance which Lukasz Fabianski saved easily.

Arsenal took the lead eight minutes before half time as Alexis Sanchez’s cross from the left was headed down by Mesut Ozil and the loose ball fell to Giroud who slotted home for his fifth goal in his last five games. 1-0 to the Arsenal.

Before half time South Korean midfielder Ki went down in the box but no penalty kick was given and the Swansea man was handed a yellow card for simulation. It looked like the right call from the referee.

Arsenal started the second half brightly as Sanchez passed up a great chance to score, then Aaron Ramsey forced Fabianski into a fine save.

Moments later the Gunners were 2-0 ahead as Iwobi’s shot deflected off Cork and looped into the net.

Swansea stuck with it and Federico Fernandez should’ve done better with a chance inside the box but Arsenal looked fairly comfortable as they added some more gloss to the scoreline. Another own goal arrived as Iwobi’s cross was deflected into his own net by Kyle Naughton.

Late on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled the ball back and Sanchez swept home to make it 4-0. Game over. A bad day at the office for the Swans as Arsenal continue their push up the table.

