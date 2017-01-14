VIDEO: Andy Carroll scores sensational bicycle kick

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Allardyce 1D-3L for Palace

Feghouli scores the winner

West Ham rises 12th

Michail Antonio provided three assists to lift West Ham United nine points clear of the drop zone with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Manuel Lanzini, Sofiane Feghouli, and Andy Carroll scored for the Irons, who battered their old boss.

The loss leaves Sam Allardyce‘s Palace above the relegation zone on goal difference alone after Hull City defeated Bournemouth.

Michail Antonio held up to a flying Christian Benteke to clear an early chance from Palace, but the majority of the first half hour was good energy that didn’t tempt the goal mouth.

The next big chance came in the 27th minute, as Mark Noble looped a cross for Andy Carroll to volley just over the cross bar.

Maybe that would open things up, as Yohan Cabaye volleyed hard for West Ham keeper Darren Randolph to scoop. Palace had a dangerous free kick soon after, with James Tomkins bobbling Andros Townsend‘s free kick wide of the far post.

9 – Michail Antonio has been directly involved in more PL goals than any other West Ham player this season (8 goals, 1 assist). Vital. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2017

West Ham’s second half started much better, and Tomkins barely turned Carroll as the big striker came close to nodding Sofiane Feghouli’s cross on frame.

Carroll won another good free kick in the 62nd minute, and Manuel Lanzini tore into a shot that went over the goal.

Their strong second half earned a breakthrough when Michail Antonio worked Wayne Hennessey and cut his pass square into the path of a sliding Feghouli. 1-0, 68′.

Carroll scored a simply phenomenal overhead kick to make it 2-0, and then Lanzini scored on a long breakaway run to heap misery on Allardyce.

