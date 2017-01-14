WATCH LIVE: Leicester City vs. Chelsea (Lineups, Live Stream)

As expected, there is no Diego Costa in the lineup for Chelsea as the Premier League leaders visit Leicester City on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
The title hopefuls face the reigning champs, though key pieces are missing beyond Costa. Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani are on AFCON duty for the hosts.
And, of course, N'Golo Kante swapped sides in the offseason. Chelsea has not included Nathan Ake despite recalling him from his Bournemouth loan this week.
LINEUPS
Leicester City: Schmeichel, Morgan (c), Huth, Fuchs, Chilwell, Mendy, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton, Musa, Vardy. Subs: Zieler, Simpson, Wasilewski, King, Gray, Okazaki, Kapustka.
Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. Subs: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Batshuayi.