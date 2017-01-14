Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough: Nothing doing at Vicarage Road

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Boro fails to put shot on frame

Possession 50-50

Hornets stays three clear of Boro

There wasn’t much to like about a bitter battle at Vicarage Road, where Watford and Middlesbrough played to a scoreless draw on Saturday.

The point keeps Watford 14th, with 23 points, while Boro’s 20 points are good for a four-point margin above the drop zone and 16th place.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Abdoulaye Doucoure had a good chance to put Watford ahead, helping himself to a pass from Stefane Okaka, but Victor Valdes was wise to the chance.

At the other end, Cristhian Stuani felt he had put Boro in front off an Alvaro Negredo flick only to see the flag up for offside.

But, Nick, how can two longish sentences sum up 45 minutes of football. Read the Tweet below, my friend…

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

3 – There was just three shots in the first half between Watford and Middlesbrough; the lowest first half total of the season. Snooze. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

There wasn’t much more to like in the second half, with notable moments including an injury to Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes, and Tom Cleverley earning his Watford debut in the 77th minute.

Boro’s Fabio nearly found himself in a fight as the scrappy encounter upped the anger, but

Follow @NicholasMendola