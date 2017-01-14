Wenger hails Arsenal; injury update on Giroud, Sanchez

Arsene Wenger was very happy that his Arsenal side beat Swansea City 4-0 but there was no getting away from the Gunners starting slowly.

Arsenal went ahead eight minutes before half time via Olivier Giroud, who left the game in the 60th minute with an injury, and that swung the game in favor of the Gunners.

Speaking to the media after the game, Wenger was happy enough with the win but accepted it was a tougher afternoon for his side than the scoreline suggested.

“The first half was very intense physically, they gave a lot in the first half and then our pace took over. They had problems to contain us. Swansea were very well organised and they closed down as a unit very well. We lost balls in the first 20-25 minutes which was down to them,” Wenger said. “In the second half, you could see we could create chances. Our transition and accuracy of passing was very good. We were fortunate with the goals, but the chances were there.”

With two own goals for Arsenal, plus strikes for Giroud and Alexis Sanchez, the Gunners got the rub of the green as they’re now four games without defeat and have climbed above Liverpool on goal difference, plus they now sit five points behind leaders Chelsea.

Speaking of his two goalscorers, Wenger confirmed that Giroud has suffered an ankle injury (he was grimacing after scoring his goal but carried on until the 15 minutes into the second half) and that he simply took Sanchez off for a bit of a rest.

“Olivier Giroud did well again and he was important for us. He had an ankle injury after 30-35 minutes and got to 60 minutes,” Giroud said. “Alexis Sanchez is not injured, he just wanted to stay on the pitch. I did not want to take a gamble on him. There are many good teams around us and everyone is doing well. We can only focus on our results and hope some go our way.”

It wasn’t a vintage display from the Gunners, especially in the first half, but Wenger’s men took care of business in the second half and keep the pressure on the teams around them who play on Sunday.

