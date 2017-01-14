More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Andy Carroll of West Ham United (R) celebrates scoring his sides second goal with his West Ham United team mates during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace at London Stadium on January 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

West Ham United 3-0 Crystal Palace: Irons keep Big Sam reeling

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2017, 11:50 AM EST
  • Allardyce 1D-3L for Palace
  • Feghouli scores the winner
  • West Ham rises 12th

Michail Antonio provided three assists to lift West Ham United nine points clear of the drop zone with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Manuel Lanzini, Sofiane Feghouli, and Andy Carroll scored for the Irons, who battered their old boss.

The loss leaves Sam Allardyce‘s Palace above the relegation zone on goal difference alone after Hull City defeated Bournemouth.

Michail Antonio held up to a flying Christian Benteke to clear an early chance from Palace, but the majority of the first half hour was good energy that didn’t tempt the goal mouth.

The next big chance came in the 27th minute, as Mark Noble looped a cross for Andy Carroll to volley just over the cross bar.

Maybe that would open things up, as Yohan Cabaye volleyed hard for West Ham keeper Darren Randolph to scoop. Palace had a dangerous free kick soon after, with James Tomkins bobbling Andros Townsend‘s free kick wide of the far post.

West Ham’s second half started much better, and Tomkins barely turned Carroll as the big striker came close to nodding Sofiane Feghouli’s cross on frame.

Carroll won another good free kick in the 62nd minute, and Manuel Lanzini tore into a shot that went over the goal.

Their strong second half earned a breakthrough when Michail Antonio worked Wayne Hennessey and cut his pass square into the path of a sliding Feghouli. 1-0, 68′.

Carroll scored a simply phenomenal overhead kick to make it 2-0, and then Lanzini scored on a long breakaway run to heap misery on Allardyce.

VIDEO: Andy Carroll scores sensational bicycle kick

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Andy Carroll of West Ham United contorls the ball in the box during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace at London Stadium on January 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 11:46 AM EST

West Ham United’s Andy Carroll has scored a sublime goal which could well win Goal of the Season.

Carroll, who has been plagued by injuries in recent years, sent an unstoppable bicycle kick past Wayne Hennessey and into the net at the London Stadium to put West Ham United 2-0 up against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Hit play on the video below to see the stunning strike.

My word.

WATCH LIVE: Leicester City vs. Chelsea (Lineups, Live Stream)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Pedro of Chelsea jumps for a header with Luis Hernandez of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2017, 11:40 AM EST

As expected, there is no Diego Costa in the lineup for Chelsea as the Premier League leaders visit Leicester City on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The title hopefuls face the reigning champs, though key pieces are missing beyond Costa. Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani are on AFCON duty for the hosts.

And, of course, N'Golo Kante swapped sides in the offseason. Chelsea has not included Nathan Ake despite recalling him from his Bournemouth loan this week.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Morgan (c), Huth, Fuchs, Chilwell, Mendy, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton, Musa, Vardy. Subs: Zieler, Simpson, Wasilewski, King, Gray, Okazaki, Kapustka.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, PedroSubs: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Batshuayi.

WATCH: Stoke’s dizzying passing clinic overwhelms Sunderland

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2017, 11:03 AM EST

Marko Arnautovic started a gorgeous bit of one-touch passes that left Sunderland bamboozled en route to his second goal of Saturday’s first half at the Stadium of Light.

Stoke City’s Austrian playmaker helped the Potters go pinball through David Moyes‘ Black Cats, combining with Xherdan Shaqiri and Peter Crouch for a pit of ping-ping-ping-ping-goal.

For a team that’s signed its fair share of Blaugranas, there was definitely a bit of Barcelona to the goal. Admittedly, though, Sunderland helped with a fair bit of goofy defending.

It’s 3-1 at the break. Watch the second half here.

Pochettino gives injury update on Tottenham’s Vertonghen

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur receives treatment from the medical team during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on January 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2017, 10:50 AM EST

Tottenham Hotspur battered West Bromwich Albion 4-0 on Saturday to move second in the Premier League as they recorded a sixth-straight win.

But that victory, courtesy of a Harry Kane hat trick, looks to have come at a cost.

Belgian center back Jan Vertonghen, 29, twisted his ankle in the second half and hobbled off injured with 25 minutes to go.

Speaking after the game Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that it is not looking good for Vertonghen.

“It looks bad for Jan,” Pochettino said. “We need to wait to assess him better on Sunday or Monday. He is very disappointed.”

Vertonghen was injured in January last season and missed a big chunk of Spurs’ campaign. He also suffered a left ankle injury in the summer which kept him out of Belgium’s EURO 2016 campaign.

With Spurs favoring a 3-4-3 formation in recent weeks, losing one of their key central defenders will be a big blow for Pochettino but the likes of Ben Davies could slot in on the left-hand side of a three-man defense like he has for the Welsh national team in the past. Or, perhaps most likely, Pochettino may go back to a 4-2-3-1 with Danny Rose at left back, Kyle Walker at right back and a central defensive partnership of Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld.

Whatever way you look at it, this is a big blow for Spurs just as they closed the gap to PL leaders Chelsea to four points.