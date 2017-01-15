More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @CAF_Online
Twitter/ @CAF_Online

AFCON 2017: Mahrez rescues draw for Algeria; Senegal rolls past Tunisia

By Matt ReedJan 15, 2017, 4:00 PM EST

After an intriguing opening at the African Cup of Nations, it was Group B that took center stage on Sunday as a tournament favorite needed late rescuing from a Premier League star.

Algeria pulled out a 2-2 against Zimbabwe to open group play behind a pair of goals from Riyad Mahrez. The Leicester City attacker netted on both sides of halftime, with his second finish coming in the 82nd minute of play.

Zimbabwe went behind after 12 minutes when Mahrez nicked his first goal on the day, but the 103rd ranked team responded with two goals of their own to take the lead inside of the opening half hour.

Kudakwashe Mahachi got the scoring underway for the Warriors in the 17th minute before Nyasha Mushekwi handed Zimbabwe the lead soon after from the penalty spot.

In the afternoon’s second contest, Senegal managed to take early control of Group B after picking up a 2-0 win over Tunisia.

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane got things going for Senegal after 10 minutes when the 24-year-old converted from the penalty spot. Then, Kara Mbodji doubled the advantage for the West African nation at the half hour mark.

Group B action will resume on Thursday as Algeria takes on Tunisia and Senegal faces off with Zimbabwe.

La Liga & Serie A: Sevilla ends Real streak; Fiorentina tops Juventus

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 12: Luciano Vietto of Sevilla FC (R) being followed by Toni Kroos of Real Madrid CF (L) during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 Second Leg match between Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on January 12, 2017 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 15, 2017, 4:48 PM EST

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid

Chances were hard to come by for the two top-tier sides during the early portion of the match, but Sevilla pulled off a massive victory to halt Real’s 40-match unbeaten streak. Stevan Jovetic scored in the final minute to hand Sevilla all three points against the league leaders on Sunday after a late Sergio Ramos own goal pulled Sevilla back level. Cristiano Ronaldo had confidently given Real the lead in the second half when the Portuguese attacker converted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute to give Los Blancos the lead.

Valencia 2-1 Espanyol

Valencia picked up a huge victory on Sunday, snapping an eight-game winless streak, to create some separation above the relegation zone. Martin Montoya and Santi Mina each scored for the hosts, while David Lopez pulled one back late for Espanyol. Valencia currently sits 17th in La Liga, four points above the bottom three.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sporting Gijon 2-3 Eibar
Celta Vigo 1-0 Alaves
Granada 0-1 Osasuna

 

Fiorentina 2-1 Juventus

The gap has just narrowed significantly at the top of Serie A thanks to Fiorentina’s effort on Sunday. Goals from Milan Badelj and Nikola Kalinic helped pace the Viola against the league leaders, who have seen their advantage over second place Roma dwindle down to one point. Gonzalo Higuain managed to pull one back for Juventus in the second stanza, but the club’s 10-match win streak in league play has come to an end.

Napoli 3-1 Pescara

After a quiet opening 45 minutes, the goals started to flow through the Stadio San Paolo. Four to be exact in the second stanza. Napoli scored twice inside the opening four minutes of the second half by way of Lorenzo Tonelli and Marek Hamsik, while Dries Mertens added a third for the home side in the 85th minute. The visitors pulled back a late consolation when Gianluca Caprari scored in stoppage time but it wasn’t enough to give Pescara a share of the points.

Udinese 0-1 Roma

While Juventus continues towards another Serie A title this season, Roma won’t make it easy for the reigning champions. The Giallorossi remain hot on the heels of Juventus after picking up another victory on Sunday, courtesy of Radja Nainggolan’s first-half finish. Roma has now won four of its last five Serie A matches, with their only defeat coming against the league leaders prior to the holidays.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Cagliari 4-1 Genoa
Lazio 2-1 Atalanta
Sampdoria 0-0 Empoli
Sassuolo 4-1 Palermo

 

Report: CSL set to limit number of foreign players

CHINA OUT BEIJING, CHINA - JUNE 28: Ultra supporters and fans of the Beijing Guoan FC celebrate together after a goal against Chongcing Lifan FC during their Chinese Super League match on June 28, 2015 in Beijing, China. There are growing legions of ardent supporters and fans of China's football clubs. The government is also trying to foster a football culture in the country by mandating football programs in 20,000 Chinese schools in a recent plan devised by President Xi Jinping to make China a football power.. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 15, 2017, 3:14 PM EST

The Chinese Super League has made a quick name for itself over the past year with the division’s lucrative spending habits, however, that could all be coming to an end.

According to various reports in China, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) is prepared to limit the number of foreign-based players on each club’s roster ahead of the new season.

It is being suggested that teams will be allowed to hold five non-Chinese players on an active roster, however, each club will only be sanctioned to play three of those players on any given matchday.

Additionally, the proposed changes would also dictate that each team have two under-23 Chinese players in their matchday roster, with one of those players appearing in every match.

With the CFA’s allegedly intervention into the transfer structure of the league, teams will have to approach the market very differently moving forward. Oscar and Carlos Tevez are just two big names that have migrated to the CSL over recent weeks after completing massive deals to join the growing league.

VIDEO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic pitchside describes draw with Liverpool

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2017, 2:32 PM EST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has seen plenty during his European career, but this season is his first foray into the rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Swede joined Arlo White, Danny Higginbotham, and Graeme Le Saux pitchside following Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool. Ibrahimovic scored the equalizer in the 84th minute with a brilliant looping header. He chatted with the NBC crew about his goal, describing how he managed to get down low to complete the header.

The high pressing of Liverpool also caused the game to degrade in quality, Zlatan said, keeping United from holding possession nearly as much.

Zlatan also discussed his career on a number of fronts. He chatted with Danny about how the Premier League stacks up against other leagues he’s played in, saying it’s easily the most visible of the others he’s scored goals in. Danny also asked Zlatan about comments made by Carlo Ancelotti that Zlatan enjoys assists just as much as goals, and Ibrahimovic said that’s been his aim since he was a young player.

Finally, Arlo asked Zlatan if Manchester United was still in the title race, and Zlatan said they are, citing the gap between 2nd and 6th as just five points. He also said that Chelsea does hold an advantage since they are not playing in European football.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Morata to Chelsea, Dybala stays put

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 23: Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid CF celebrates scoring their second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 23, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2017, 2:18 PM EST

Diego Costa‘s rumored bust-up with the Chelsea management has set the transfer circle alight. There’s plenty of talk about if Diego Costa will leave and where he will end up, but there’s also chatter of who Chelsea might replace him with should he leave.

Costa’s departure would be a huge blow to Chelsea’s title chances, but if they can replace him, it might soften the blow. According to multiple reports in both England and elsewhere, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has inquired about the availability of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata was an integral part of Madrid’s squad early in the season, and scored four goals, but an Achillies injury halted that for a bit. He’s just returned from those injury issues, and is back to his goalscoring ways. However, there seems to be little room in the squad for Morata with Benzema and Ronaldo both in the starting lineup, and it would seem he could thrive in an environment like Chelsea. Morata signed for Juventus two years ago with Antonio Conte in charge, but Conte resigned a week later to take the Italy job.

The biggest roadblock to the potential transfer would be Real Madrid’s current transfer ban which would keep them from signing a replacement.

From a potential transfer to an unlikely one, there are reports across Europe that Paulo Dybala will sign a new deal with Juventus, warding off speculation about Arsenal, Manchester United, and others. According to a report in AS, 23-year-old Dybala will become joint-highest paid player at Juventus alongside Gonzalo Higuain.

Dybala’s rise has been stunning, and he is now an integral part of the Juventus machine. He scored 19 league goals last season as they won Serie A easily, and he now has four goals in 11 appearances this season, with those numbers hampered slightly by a 6-week injury absence.

With Dimitri Payet not playing for West Ham at the moment, the Hammers have to scramble to figure out a backup plan. Reports in The Sun suggest that to pick up the slack, the Hammers might splash the cash to the Championship. The report states West Ham is tracking Brentford striker Scott Hogan, willing to go as high as $18 million, a significant price tag for a player in England’s 2nd tier. However, the report states that West Ham knows to please fans they will need to supplement that signing, as leaving Hogan as the marquee haul of January could be a bad look.