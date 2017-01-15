AFCON 2017: Mahrez rescues draw for Algeria; Senegal rolls past Tunisia

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

After an intriguing opening at the African Cup of Nations, it was Group B that took center stage on Sunday as a tournament favorite needed late rescuing from a Premier League star.

Algeria pulled out a 2-2 against Zimbabwe to open group play behind a pair of goals from Riyad Mahrez. The Leicester City attacker netted on both sides of halftime, with his second finish coming in the 82nd minute of play.

Zimbabwe went behind after 12 minutes when Mahrez nicked his first goal on the day, but the 103rd ranked team responded with two goals of their own to take the lead inside of the opening half hour.

Kudakwashe Mahachi got the scoring underway for the Warriors in the 17th minute before Nyasha Mushekwi handed Zimbabwe the lead soon after from the penalty spot.

In the afternoon’s second contest, Senegal managed to take early control of Group B after picking up a 2-0 win over Tunisia.

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane got things going for Senegal after 10 minutes when the 24-year-old converted from the penalty spot. Then, Kara Mbodji doubled the advantage for the West African nation at the half hour mark.

Group B action will resume on Thursday as Algeria takes on Tunisia and Senegal faces off with Zimbabwe.