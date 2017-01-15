More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 15: Sebastian Rudy of Germany controls the ball during the International Friendly Match between Italy and Germany at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on November 15, 2016 in Milan, . (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Bayern Munich signs Suele and Rudy from Hoffenheim

Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 15, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

MUNICH (AP) German champion Bayern Munich has signed center half Niklas Suele and central midfielder Sebastian Rudy from Hoffenheim, with both players due to complete the season with their current club before joining on July 1.

[ MORE: Ibrahimovic rescues draw for United against Liverpool ]

Bayern said Sunday on its website that Rudy – who is out of contract in the summer – has signed a three-year deal until 2020 while Suele has agreed a five-year deal until June 2022.

[ MORE: Morata to Chelsea? Dybala staying put? ]

“Signing two Germany internationals is an investment in FC Bayern’s future,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. “Sebastian Rudy joins us on a free transfer. In the case of Niklas Suele we have reached a fair and serious agreement with Hoffenheim.”

The 26-year-old Rudy has played 177 league games for Hoffenheim since joining from Stuttgart in 2010, while the 21-year-old Suele is a homegrown talent and has made 90 league appearances with the club.

“In terms of it being a farewell I feel a little wistful,” Suele said on Bayern’s website, adding that the move gives him the chance of “maturing further with one of the best teams in the world.”

Suele’s signing appears to be linked to the form of long-serving Bayern defender Holger Badstuber, who has been sent on loan to Schalke to get more game time.

The long-serving center-back has struggled with injuries in recent years and is not in Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, having played only three games this season, starting just once.

MLS draftees Robinson, Ebobisse headline latest U.S. U-20 roster

LEIGH, GREATER MANCHESTER - OCTOBER 05: Tab Ramos, Head Coach of USA looks on prior to the Under 20s Four Nations Tournament match between Germany and the United States at Leigh Sports Village Stadium on October 5, 2016 in Leigh, Greater Manchester. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images)
Mark Robinson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJan 15, 2017, 6:01 PM EST

Fresh off of being selected at the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, several new MLSers were named to the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team roster for the team’s annual January camp.

Manager Tab Ramos has named his 24-man squad ahead of the latest camp, as the team prepares for the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship in February.

Among the notable names in Ramos’ squad are recently drafted trio Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers) and Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC).

Additionally, 10 other MLS players have been called up by the U-20 side, including Orlando City defender Tommy Redding and New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jonathan Klinsmann (University of California; Newport Beach, Calif.), JT Marcinkowski (Georgetown; Alamo, Calif.), Brady Scott (De Anza Force; Petaluma, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (9): Hugo Arellano (LA Galaxy; Norwalk, Calif.), Marcello Borges (Michigan; Kearny, N.J.), Marlon Fossey (Fulham F.C.; Surbiton, ENG), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Aaron Herrera (New Mexico; Casa Grande, Ariz.), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City; Lee’s Summit, Mo.), Tommy Redding (Orlando City SC; Oviedo, Fla.), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; Arlington, Mass.), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; Media, Pa.)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake; Salt Lake City, UT), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls II; Wappingers Falls, N.Y), Coy Craft (FC Dallas; Frisco, TX), Jonathan Gonzalez (CF Monterrey; Santa Rosa, Calif.), Jonathan Lewis (NYCFC; Plantation, Fla.), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake; Park City, Ut.), Jonathan Suarez (Queretaro F.C.; Orange County, Calif.), Eryk Williamson (Maryland; Alexandria, Va.)

FORWARDS (4): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers, Bethesda, Md.), Brooks Lennon (Liverpool; Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Josh Sargent (Scott Gallagher Missouri; O’Fallen, Mo.), Brandon Vazquez (Atlanta United FC; Chula Vista, CA)

Valencia signs Italy striker Zaza on loan from Juventus

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Simone Zaza of Juventus in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between West Ham United and Juventus at The Olympic Stadium on August 7, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 15, 2017, 5:47 PM EST

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) Valencia has signed striker Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus until the end of the season.

The Spanish club said Zaza passed a medical and signed his contract on Sunday.

Valencia will have an option to buy the Italy forward at the end of the loan. He will be officially introduced to fans and media on Monday.

The 25-year-old Zaza was part of the Italian squad at the European Championship last year and was eliminated by Germany in the quarterfinals.

Zaza’s signing comes two days after Valencia’s Brazilian striker Rodrigo underwent right-ankle surgery that will sideline him for about three months.

La Liga & Serie A: Sevilla ends Real streak; Fiorentina tops Juventus

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 12: Luciano Vietto of Sevilla FC (R) being followed by Toni Kroos of Real Madrid CF (L) during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 Second Leg match between Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on January 12, 2017 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJan 15, 2017, 4:48 PM EST

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid

Chances were hard to come by for the two top-tier sides during the early portion of the match, but Sevilla pulled off a massive victory to halt Real’s 40-match unbeaten streak. Stevan Jovetic scored in the final minute to hand Sevilla all three points against the league leaders on Sunday after a late Sergio Ramos own goal pulled Sevilla back level. Cristiano Ronaldo had confidently given Real the lead in the second half when the Portuguese attacker converted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute to give Los Blancos the lead.

Valencia 2-1 Espanyol

Valencia picked up a huge victory on Sunday, snapping an eight-game winless streak, to create some separation above the relegation zone. Martin Montoya and Santi Mina each scored for the hosts, while David Lopez pulled one back late for Espanyol. Valencia currently sits 17th in La Liga, four points above the bottom three.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sporting Gijon 2-3 Eibar
Celta Vigo 1-0 Alaves
Granada 0-1 Osasuna

 

Fiorentina 2-1 Juventus

The gap has just narrowed significantly at the top of Serie A thanks to Fiorentina’s effort on Sunday. Goals from Milan Badelj and Nikola Kalinic helped pace the Viola against the league leaders, who have seen their advantage over second place Roma dwindle down to one point. Gonzalo Higuain managed to pull one back for Juventus in the second stanza, but the club’s 10-match win streak in league play has come to an end.

Napoli 3-1 Pescara

After a quiet opening 45 minutes, the goals started to flow through the Stadio San Paolo. Four to be exact in the second stanza. Napoli scored twice inside the opening four minutes of the second half by way of Lorenzo Tonelli and Marek Hamsik, while Dries Mertens added a third for the home side in the 85th minute. The visitors pulled back a late consolation when Gianluca Caprari scored in stoppage time but it wasn’t enough to give Pescara a share of the points.

Udinese 0-1 Roma

While Juventus continues towards another Serie A title this season, Roma won’t make it easy for the reigning champions. The Giallorossi remain hot on the heels of Juventus after picking up another victory on Sunday, courtesy of Radja Nainggolan’s first-half finish. Roma has now won four of its last five Serie A matches, with their only defeat coming against the league leaders prior to the holidays.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Cagliari 4-1 Genoa
Lazio 2-1 Atalanta
Sampdoria 0-0 Empoli
Sassuolo 4-1 Palermo

 

AFCON 2017: Mahrez rescues draw for Algeria; Senegal rolls past Tunisia

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @CAF_Online
Twitter/ @CAF_Online
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJan 15, 2017, 4:00 PM EST

After an intriguing opening at the African Cup of Nations, it was Group B that took center stage on Sunday as a tournament favorite needed late rescuing from a Premier League star.

[ MORE: Nothing separating four Group A sides at AFCON 2017 ]

Algeria pulled out a 2-2 against Zimbabwe to open group play behind a pair of goals from Riyad Mahrez. The Leicester City attacker netted on both sides of halftime, with his second finish coming in the 82nd minute of play.

[ MORE: CSL set to limit the number of foreign players ]

Zimbabwe went behind after 12 minutes when Mahrez nicked his first goal on the day, but the 103rd ranked team responded with two goals of their own to take the lead inside of the opening half hour.

Kudakwashe Mahachi got the scoring underway for the Warriors in the 17th minute before Nyasha Mushekwi handed Zimbabwe the lead soon after from the penalty spot.

In the afternoon’s second contest, Senegal managed to take early control of Group B after picking up a 2-0 win over Tunisia.

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane got things going for Senegal after 10 minutes when the 24-year-old converted from the penalty spot. Then, Kara Mbodji doubled the advantage for the West African nation at the half hour mark.

Group B action will resume on Thursday as Algeria takes on Tunisia and Senegal faces off with Zimbabwe.