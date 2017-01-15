More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Romelu Lukaku #10 of Everton celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park on January 15, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Everton 4-0 Manchester City: Toffees counter hammers leaky City

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2017, 10:29 AM EST
  • Lukaku opened scoring
  • Mirallas made it 2-0 straight out of half
  • 18-year-old hits Everton’s third

After Everton’s second goal, Pep Guardiola was shown with a gloomy expression, staring straight into the ground without even watching as the game continued on. It was a fitting expression as Everton’s cutting edge on the counter-attack downed a leaky Manchester City 2-0 at Goodison Park.

On a day of Manchester vs. Liverpool, the latter struck the first blow, leaving Manchester City a whopping 10 points adrift of the league’s top spot as Everton’s counter-attack was ruthless, a stark contrast to the toothless visitors. The Toffees picked up four shots on target on the day, and Claudio Bravo came up empty-handed on all four.

Everton looked early on for the long ball to Romelu Lukaku, while City maintained possession with little result. On the break, Everton had the ball in the net through Kevin Mirallas, but it was ruled out as Seamus Coleman was offside. Following a cagey first 10 minutes, the game sprung open.

City had its own early chance, also on the break, as Kevin De Bruyne sprung down the left and fed Raheem Sterling one-on-one with Leighton Baines in the box. Joel Robles came out of the net and smothered the ball, taking down Sterling as well with no call from referee Mark Clattenburg. They had another on 25 minutes as de Bruyne again from the left sent a spectacular ball to the far post where David Silva was waiting all alone, but Robles was again there to smother it before Silva could get a good shot off.

Everton had fewer chances, but took the one big one it had. After Gael Clichy gave the ball away in midfield, 18-year-old Tom Davies threaded a perfect through-ball to Mirallas, and his square pass across the box to Lukaku allowed the Belgian to simply touch home.

After going down, City continued to pummel the Everton goal. Sterling unleashed a vicious one from outside the box that went just wide on 38 minutes. Manchester City finished with a massive 71% possession, but nothing to show for it.

Out of halftime, Everton stunned the visitors straight away. Yaya Toure gave the ball away this time, and Ross Barkley fed Mirallas who hit into the far corner just past a sliding John Stones, just 62 seconds into the second half, leaving Pep Guardiola staring straight into the ground.

Changes were rung past the hour mark, as Guardiola replaced Pablo Zabaleta with striker Kelechi Iheanacho, while Ronald Koeman brought on Morgan Schneiderlin for his Everton debut, but it was another first that put an exclamation mark on the game as the 18-year-old Davies picked up his first Premier League goal with a smart finish dinked over a charging Claudio Bravo.

They’d get a fourth in laughable fashion, through 19-year-old Ademola Lookman on his Premier League debut. John Stones, in an attempt to clear the ball, fired it against Seamus Coleman. The ball caromed back into the box straight into the path of Lookman, who hit through the legs of Claudio Bravo and into the back of the net.

The Everton win brings them up to 33 points, although the gap between their 7th place and Manchester United in 6th is still a large six points with the Red Devils still yet to play. Manchester City, meanwhile, drops a full 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, while they remain outside the top four, two back of both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Watch Live: Manchester United vs. Liverpool (Lineups & Live Stream)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United is greeted by Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 17, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2017, 10:41 AM EST

A huge match not only in the sense of the historical Premier League rivalry, but one in terms of the shape of the league table takes place at Old Trafford at 11:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBC Sports Live Extra.

The Reds have the chance to move back into second in the Premier League table, five points behind Chelsea. Meanwhile, Manchester United has won nine straight across all competitions, charging back up the table themselves and with the chance today to draw level on points with rivals Manchester City after their loss earlier in the day.

WATCH LIVE: Manchester United vs. Liverpool live on NBCSports.com

Liverpool comes to Old Trafford with the most high-profile teamsheet for a number of reasons. First, Joel Matip does not feature after confusion over his eligibility. The 25-year-old says he’s retired from international play for Cameroon, but he was selected anyways by his national team for the African Cup of Nations and the club decided not to select him while FIFA sorts out the situation in the event that he is deemed to be ineligible.

Matip’s absence forces Jurgen Klopp to bring in 18-year-old Liverpool-born Trent Alexander-Arnold who makes his first Premier League start at right-back in one of Europe’s biggest rivalries. The youngster has only made one other Premier League appearance, coming on against Middlesbrough in December for just one minute.

For Manchester United, they have shot up their table since their last loss back in October, but they still sit outside the top four. Wayne Rooney starts on the bench in his quest to become Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer, while Henrik Mkhitaryan starts alongside Anthony Martial in support of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford also both start on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Martial, Ibrahimovic.
Subs: Romero, Fellaini, Blind, Smalling, Mata, Rooney, Rashford.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallan, Firmino, Origi.
Subs: Karius, Coutinho, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Sturridge.

Edinson Cavani to sign PSG extension through 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Edinson Cavani of PSG celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2017, 9:45 AM EST

According to French TV channel Telefoot, Edinson Cavani will become Paris Saint-Germain’s highest earner when he signs an imminent contract extension.

Telefoot’s Justin Maynard says that Cavani told them the contract will be through the summer of 2020. “If I score a lot, I’m happy,” Cavani said to Telefoot. “I want to stay in Paris, I’m fine here, I love the city. My extension? It will happen.”

Score goals he has. In the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cavani has bagged a whopping 24 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season, including 18 in 18 in the league, nearly half of PSG’s goal tally in league play. Cavani has carried that form over to international play, having scored five goals over his last four games for Uruguay, pushing the country up to second in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying behind only Brazil.

PSG has already signed captain Thiago Silva to a contract extension this season, and they signed Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg this January. Draxler has already scored, recording a goal in his league debut in a 1-0 win over Stade Rennais.

Slaven Bilic facing irony of his own actions amid Payet turmoil

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Slaven Bilic manager of West Ham United looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace at London Stadium on January 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2017, 8:12 AM EST

With Dimitri Payet refusing to play for West Ham in an attempt to force a move away from London Stadium, Hammers manager Slaven Bilic has slammed the player, saying he’s “let down and angry” that Payet would betray the club after “we gave him everything.”

Well, a gem unearthed by a number of English papers show that Slaven Bilic should be the last to throw shade in Payet’s direction.

Back in 1997, while Bilic played for West Ham under manager Harry Redknapp as a 29-year-old defender, the Croatian did nearly the exact same thing, causing Redknapp to explode in his own way to the media.

[ RELATED: West Ham failed to build around Dimitri Payet ]

“He’s on a fantastic contract, the highest paid player in the club’s history,” Redknapp said in March of 1997 referring to Bilic. “He signed it . . . Now he wants a move and feels Everton are a big club, so there’s nothing we can do. West Ham are a big club in our eyes, but he feels otherwise.”

While he never went on strike like Payet is, Bilic clearly looked to force a move with his actions. In response, the Croatian told the media at the time, I had to do this. We are professionals – all players know, if anyone gets the chance of a big club, he must take it.”

Sure enough, that summer, Bilic was sold to Everton, where he spent two seasons and made 28 appearances before moving back to his hometown club Hadjuk Split and retiring.

And that wasn’t the only time that happened with Bilic as a player. Back in 2015 when Bilic was hired at West Ham as manager, Redknapp was asked about his relationship with his former player. Redknapp recalled a bust-up with Bilic when the club blocked a move to Spurs.

This gives the Payet situation a special twist, as it appears Bilic may be casting stones at his own glass house.

Watch Live: Everton vs. Manchester City (Lineups & Live Stream)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on January 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2017, 7:44 AM EST

Closing the gap is the name of the game as Manchester City visits Everton live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Manchester City sits fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind both Liverpool and Arsenal. A win today would move them back into a Champions League place, while it would also close the gap on leaders Chelsea to seven points as City looks to just keep within arms length.

Watch Live: Everton vs. Manchester City live online at NBCSports.com

Pep Guardiola is without the suspended Fernandinho, who misses the second of his four-match red card suspension for a second sending off this season. They are also without new signing Gabriel Jesus, whose paperwork has not yet been completed by the FA for his registration due to a delay while the organization completes its due diligence regarding his third-party ownership at his last club Palmeiras.

Meanwhile, Everton has new signing Morgan Schneiderlin on the bench, set to make his debut in front of the home fans should he be needed. Joel Robles gets his fourth straight start in place of the dropped Maarten Stekelenburg, while captain Phil Jagielka remains on the bench after his struggles with discipline have forced manager Ronald Koeman to replace him with 20-year-old Mason Holgate.

Manchester City has won two of its last three visits to Goodison Park, and are unbeaten in their last seven in this fixture. Guardiola’s style has seen City as the only Premier League club to hold over 50% possession in all 20 of its league matches this season.

LINEUPS

Everton: Robles; Coleman, Holgate, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines; Barry, Barkley, Davies; Lukaku, Mirallas.
Subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Lennon, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Valencia, Lookman.

Manchester City: Bravo, Clichy, Otamendi, Stones, Sagna, Zabaleta, Yaya Toure, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero.
Subs: Caballero, Kolarov, Navas, Delph, Sane, Iheanacho, Garcia.