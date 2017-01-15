MLS draftees Robinson, Ebobisse headline latest U.S. U-20 roster

Fresh off of being selected at the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, several new MLSers were named to the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team roster for the team’s annual January camp.
Manager Tab Ramos has named his 24-man squad ahead of the latest camp, as the team prepares for the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship in February.
Among the notable names in Ramos’ squad are recently drafted trio Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers) and Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC).
Additionally, 10 other MLS players have been called up by the U-20 side, including Orlando City defender Tommy Redding and New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams.
GOALKEEPERS (3): Jonathan Klinsmann (University of California; Newport Beach, Calif.), JT Marcinkowski (Georgetown; Alamo, Calif.), Brady Scott (De Anza Force; Petaluma, Calif.)
DEFENDERS (9): Hugo Arellano (LA Galaxy; Norwalk, Calif.), Marcello Borges (Michigan; Kearny, N.J.), Marlon Fossey (Fulham F.C.; Surbiton, ENG), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Aaron Herrera (New Mexico; Casa Grande, Ariz.), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City; Lee’s Summit, Mo.), Tommy Redding (Orlando City SC; Oviedo, Fla.), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; Arlington, Mass.), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; Media, Pa.)
MIDFIELDERS (8): Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake; Salt Lake City, UT), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls II; Wappingers Falls, N.Y), Coy Craft (FC Dallas; Frisco, TX), Jonathan Gonzalez (CF Monterrey; Santa Rosa, Calif.), Jonathan Lewis (NYCFC; Plantation, Fla.), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake; Park City, Ut.), Jonathan Suarez (Queretaro F.C.; Orange County, Calif.), Eryk Williamson (Maryland; Alexandria, Va.)
FORWARDS (4): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers, Bethesda, Md.), Brooks Lennon (Liverpool; Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Josh Sargent (Scott Gallagher Missouri; O'Fallen, Mo.), Brandon Vazquez (Atlanta United FC; Chula Vista, CA)