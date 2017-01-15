MLS draftees Robinson, Ebobisse headline latest U.S. U-20 roster

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid

Chances were hard to come by for the two top-tier sides during the early portion of the match, but Sevilla pulled off a massive victory to halt Real’s 40-match unbeaten streak. Stevan Jovetic scored in the final minute to hand Sevilla all three points against the league leaders on Sunday after a late Sergio Ramos own goal pulled Sevilla back level. Cristiano Ronaldo had confidently given Real the lead in the second half when the Portuguese attacker converted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute to give Los Blancos the lead.

Valencia 2-1 Espanyol

Valencia picked up a huge victory on Sunday, snapping an eight-game winless streak, to create some separation above the relegation zone. Martin Montoya and Santi Mina each scored for the hosts, while David Lopez pulled one back late for Espanyol. Valencia currently sits 17th in La Liga, four points above the bottom three.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sporting Gijon 2-3 Eibar

Celta Vigo 1-0 Alaves

Granada 0-1 Osasuna

Fiorentina 2-1 Juventus

The gap has just narrowed significantly at the top of Serie A thanks to Fiorentina’s effort on Sunday. Goals from Milan Badelj and Nikola Kalinic helped pace the Viola against the league leaders, who have seen their advantage over second place Roma dwindle down to one point. Gonzalo Higuain managed to pull one back for Juventus in the second stanza, but the club’s 10-match win streak in league play has come to an end.

Napoli 3-1 Pescara

After a quiet opening 45 minutes, the goals started to flow through the Stadio San Paolo. Four to be exact in the second stanza. Napoli scored twice inside the opening four minutes of the second half by way of Lorenzo Tonelli and Marek Hamsik, while Dries Mertens added a third for the home side in the 85th minute. The visitors pulled back a late consolation when Gianluca Caprari scored in stoppage time but it wasn’t enough to give Pescara a share of the points.

Udinese 0-1 Roma

While Juventus continues towards another Serie A title this season, Roma won’t make it easy for the reigning champions. The Giallorossi remain hot on the heels of Juventus after picking up another victory on Sunday, courtesy of Radja Nainggolan’s first-half finish. Roma has now won four of its last five Serie A matches, with their only defeat coming against the league leaders prior to the holidays.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Cagliari 4-1 Genoa

Lazio 2-1 Atalanta

Sampdoria 0-0 Empoli

Sassuolo 4-1 Palermo