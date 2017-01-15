Player ratings: Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Bitter rivals Manchester United and Liverpool shared the spoils at Old Trafford on Sunday in a 1-1 draw.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

Who stood out? Which star names had an off day?

Below we dish out marks out of 10 for the players from both teams.

Manchester United

David De Gea: 6 – Didn’t have much to do throughout but his distribution was sublime.

Antonio Valencia: 7 – Put in yet another solid shift at right back and clipped in a great ball for Zlatan’s goal.

Phil Jones: 5 – Looked uneasy on the ball when under pressure in the first half. Shaky.

Marcos Rojo: 6 – Very similar to Jones. He’s been solid in recent weeks and improve in second half.

Matteo Darmian: 6 – A few good surges forward and nullified the threat of Origi and Firmino out wide.

Michael Carrick: 5 – Never got a chance to dictate the tempo and had Adam Lallana to worry about. Hooked off at half time.

Ander Herrera: 6 – Spaniard locked down central midfield in the second half when Carrick went off.

Anthony Martial: 5 – Looked shaky in possession and never got at Alexander-Arnold. Subbed off.

Paul Pogba: 4 – Had a nightmare. Gave a PK away, missed a glorious chance and the day his Emoji was launched (the advertising boards during the game showed it) it was a day he will want to forget quickly.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 6 – Missed a glorious chance when through one-on-one in the first half but kept plugging away and made dangerous runs in-behind.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 7 – Tremendous finish for his goal and drilled a low free kick which Mignolet saved. 10 goals in his last 10 games for Zlatan.

Subs

Wayne Rooney on for Carrick in 45th minute: 6 – Clipped in a lovely cross in the move for the equalizer and made things happen.

Juan Mata on for Martial in 65th minute: 5 – Didn’t really impact the game.

Marouane Fellaini on for Darmian in 76th minute: 6 – His presence caused problems and his header hit the post in the lead up to Zlatan’s goal.

Liverpool

Simon Mignolet: 8 – Impressive display from the Belgian who denied Zlatan and Mkhitaryan in the first half. Couldn’t do much more with the goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6 – What a debut for the 18-year-old standing in for Clyne. Did little wrong but couldn’t get forward.

Dejan Lovren: 7 – Croatian center back caused problems in the box at the other end and was almost punished for a short back pass. Handled Zlatan fairly well.

Ragnar Klavan: 6 – A few shaky clearances but a solid enough display.

James Milner: 6 – Slotted home the penalty kick but had problems with the runs of Mkhitaryan and Valencia.

Emre Can: 6 – Was good in the first half but went missing in the second as United gathered steam.

Jordan Henderson: 6 – Same as above. English midfielder looked to tire as the game went on.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 6 – Popped up with a couple of decent efforts in the box but couldn’t get control of the game with Henderson and Can.

Adam Lallana: 7 – Tireless display from the playmaker. He stopped Carrick playing and kept probing late on.

Divock Origi: 5 – Kept giving the ball away and although his pace caused problems he rarely got involved.

Roberto Firmino: 6 – The Brazilian worked his socks off and put Rojo and Jones under pressure.

Subs

Coutinho on for Origi in 60th minute: 7 – Made a big difference when he came on, calmed Liverpool down considerably.

