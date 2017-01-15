More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Slaven Bilic manager of West Ham United looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace at London Stadium on January 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Slaven Bilic facing irony of his own actions amid Payet turmoil

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2017, 8:12 AM EST

With Dimitri Payet refusing to play for West Ham in an attempt to force a move away from London Stadium, Hammers manager Slaven Bilic has slammed the player, saying he’s “let down and angry” that Payet would betray the club after “we gave him everything.”

Well, a gem unearthed by a number of English papers show that Slaven Bilic should be the last to throw shade in Payet’s direction.

Back in 1997, while Bilic played for West Ham under manager Harry Redknapp as a 29-year-old defender, the Croatian did nearly the exact same thing, causing Redknapp to explode in his own way to the media.

“He’s on a fantastic contract, the highest paid player in the club’s history,” Redknapp said in March of 1997 referring to Bilic. “He signed it . . . Now he wants a move and feels Everton are a big club, so there’s nothing we can do. West Ham are a big club in our eyes, but he feels otherwise.”

While he never went on strike like Payet is, Bilic clearly looked to force a move with his actions. In response, the Croatian told the media at the time, I had to do this. We are professionals – all players know, if anyone gets the chance of a big club, he must take it.”

Sure enough, that summer, Bilic was sold to Everton, where he spent two seasons and made 28 appearances before moving back to his hometown club Hadjuk Split and retiring.

And that wasn’t the only time that happened with Bilic as a player. Back in 2015 when Bilic was hired at West Ham as manager, Redknapp was asked about his relationship with his former player. Redknapp recalled a bust-up with Bilic when the club blocked a move to Spurs.

This gives the Payet situation a special twist, as it appears Bilic may be casting stones at his own glass house.

Watch Live: Everton vs. Manchester City (Lineups & Live Stream)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on January 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2017, 7:44 AM EST

Closing the gap is the name of the game as Manchester City visits Everton live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Manchester City sits fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind both Liverpool and Arsenal. A win today would move them back into a Champions League place, while it would also close the gap on leaders Chelsea to seven points as City looks to just keep within arms length.

Watch Live: Everton vs. Manchester City live online at NBCSports.com

Pep Guardiola is without the suspended Fernandinho, who misses the second of his four-match red card suspension for a second sending off this season. They are also without new signing Gabriel Jesus, whose paperwork has not yet been completed by the FA for his registration due to a delay while the organization completes its due diligence regarding his third-party ownership at his last club Palmeiras.

Meanwhile, Everton has new signing Morgan Schneiderlin on the bench, set to make his debut in front of the home fans should he be needed. Joel Robles gets his fourth straight start in place of the dropped Maarten Stekelenburg, while captain Phil Jagielka remains on the bench after his struggles with discipline have forced manager Ronald Koeman to replace him with 20-year-old Mason Holgate.

Manchester City has won two of its last three visits to Goodison Park, and are unbeaten in their last seven in this fixture. Guardiola’s style has seen City as the only Premier League club to hold over 50% possession in all 20 of its league matches this season.

LINEUPS

Everton: Robles; Coleman, Holgate, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines; Barry, Barkley, Davies; Lukaku, Mirallas.
Subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Lennon, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Valencia, Lookman.

Manchester City: Bravo, Clichy, Otamendi, Stones, Sagna, Zabaleta, Yaya Toure, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero.
Subs: Caballero, Kolarov, Navas, Delph, Sane, Iheanacho, Garcia.

Lynch: US investigators continue to pursue soccer corruption

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 13: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson (L) listens as U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks at a press conference on January 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Lynch called the press conference to announce the release of a report which cited widespread abuses by officers in the Chicago police department following a 13-month investigation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 14, 2017, 10:30 PM EST

BALTIMORE (AP) American criminal investigators are continuing to pursue soccer corruption, according to outgoing Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who initiated the prosecution of fraudulent FIFA executives.

Lynch attracted global attention by jolting the world’s most popular sport, launching sprawling criminal cases that burst into view with early morning arrests in May 2015 at a luxury hotel in Zurich ahead of the FIFA presidential election.

The FIFA case, which started when Lynch was a U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn before being appointed the country’s chief law enforcement officer in 2015, has led to more than 40 people or organizations being charged.

“The work that we did, the cooperation from our international partners really made that case possible as well. It continues. It’s ongoing,” Lynch said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“The first trial is scheduled for October, and the investigation continues,” she added.

The American case alleges bribery, fraud, money laundering, and racketeering, including in the award of hosting rights for FIFA’s showpiece World Cup and broadcasting rights for the tournament’s qualifying matches and other international competitions.

“FIFA is supposed to help (children) by building soccer fields and maintaining them,” Lynch said. “So when you have an organization that has so much power, so many resources … and to have them just abdicate that responsibility for personal gain to me, was and is, particularly galling.”

The scandal helped to topple FIFA President Sepp Blatter, whose 17-year reign ended in October 2015 when financial wrongdoing was unearthed in a parallel Swiss investigation.

Lynch’s tenure ends when the President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on Friday and Sen. Jeff Sessions, an Alabama Republican, is the choice to succeed her. Highlighting the importance of pursuing cases against sports-related sleaze, Lynch said the FIFA investigation “exemplifies why corruption is so corrosive” in society.

“When you’re talking about sports, that’s how we teach our kids about fair play and sportsmanship,” she said. “We want them to look up to these sports figures. It’s a character building exercise for them to play sports. So when someone takes that and turns it into the exact opposite and uses the American financial system to do so, that’s when we have to crack down.

“And that’s the lesson, I think, of that case – not just the cooperation and the hard work, but also corruption is corrosive on so many levels in terms of the financial system, in terms of the legal harm, but also the way it kills ideals – in young people, in people who look up to their figures and place their trust in organizations.”

One of the highest-ranking executives to plead guilty is former CONCACAF President Jeffrey Webb of the Cayman Islands, who awaits sentence at his Atlanta area home after pleading guilty to racketeering charges.

Chuck Blazer, CONCACAF’s No. 2 official from 1990-2011 who was the top American on FIFA’s executive committee, helped Lynch to unearth wrongdoing in soccer. Her name was on 2013 court documents detailing a plea agreement that led to Blazer wearing a wire to assist the investigation. Blazer pleaded guilty to racketeering, conspiracy and tax evasion, including admitting receiving payments in a $10 million bribe scheme to support South Africa’s successful bid to host the 2010 World Cup.

“(The FIFA) case to me also symbolizes what we do at DOJ (Department of Justice), which is we look at things that affect peoples’ everyday lives,” Lynch said. “Soccer is the most popular game in the world.”

Harris reported from London.

Galaxy keeper Rowe replaces injured Frei at USMNT camp

PASADENA, CA - JULY 21: Goalkeeper Brian Rowe #12 of the Los Angeles Galaxy stops a shot against FC Barcelona in the International Champions Cup 2015 at Rose Bowl on July 21, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedJan 14, 2017, 9:13 PM EST

The U.S. Men’s National Team continues to lose goalkeepers at January camp.

After DC United keeper Bill Hamid left just days ago due to injury, Stefan Frei has now been forced out of the USMNT picture for the time being with a right ankle injury.

LA Galaxy keeper Brian Rowe will replace Frei after being called up by new manager Bruce Arena. Rowe started 30 matches for the Galaxy in 2016, whom Arena managed prior to replacing Jurgen Klinsmann at the USMNT.

David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Luis Robles (New York Red Bills) and Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake) were also called into camp by manager Bruce Arena.

Guardiola: Yaya Toure deserves spot in Champions League roster

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Yaya Toure of Manchester City closes down Alexandru Bourceanu of Steaua Bucharest during the UEFA Champions League Play-off Second Leg match between Manchester City and Steaua Bucharest at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedJan 14, 2017, 8:16 PM EST

Since regaining his spot in the starting lineup, Yaya Toure has been a revelation for Manchester City’s midfield.

It is because of the Ivorian’s hard work that Pep Guardiola is prepared to restore Toure’s role in the UEFA Champions League, after having missed out on the group stage.

Guardiola has been pleased with the play of Toure since becoming a regular in the team once again in November.

“Definitely, yes. He deserves that,” Guardiola said ahead of Sunday’s match against Everton. “In the first part of the season he was not able for many physical reasons, in the second part you know why, but of course he deserves to be in the Champions League in the second round.”

Toure has scored four goals in 11 matches across all competitions this season.

The 33-year-old was left out of the City squad for the first few months following comments made by Toure’s agent, Dimitri Seluk.

Guardiola has had plenty of experience in the past with Toure, both of whom were formerly at Barcelona together from 2008 to 2010.

“I know him better than you. I was with him in Barcelona. No [he has not been a surprise] because normally I judge the players on whether they are able to go to Old Trafford, to Anfield, to the Nou Camp, to Madrid, to Turin — on how they are going to react. There is no doubt about Yaya on that.