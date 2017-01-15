VIDEO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic pitchside describes draw with Liverpool

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has seen plenty during his European career, but this season is his first foray into the rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Swede joined Arlo White, Danny Higginbotham, and Graeme Le Saux pitchside following Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool. Ibrahimovic scored the equalizer in the 84th minute with a brilliant looping header. He chatted with the NBC crew about his goal, describing how he managed to get down low to complete the header.

The high pressing of Liverpool also caused the game to degrade in quality, Zlatan said, keeping United from holding possession nearly as much.

Zlatan also discussed his career on a number of fronts. He chatted with Danny about how the Premier League stacks up against other leagues he’s played in, saying it’s easily the most visible of the others he’s scored goals in. Danny also asked Zlatan about comments made by Carlo Ancelotti that Zlatan enjoys assists just as much as goals, and Ibrahimovic said that’s been his aim since he was a young player.

Finally, Arlo asked Zlatan if Manchester United was still in the title race, and Zlatan said they are, citing the gap between 2nd and 6th as just five points. He also said that Chelsea does hold an advantage since they are not playing in European football.

