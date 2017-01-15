Watch Live: Everton vs. Manchester City (Lineups & Live Stream)

Closing the gap is the name of the game as Manchester City visits Everton live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.
Manchester City sits fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind both Liverpool and Arsenal. A win today would move them back into a Champions League place, while it would also close the gap on leaders Chelsea to seven points as City looks to just keep within arms length.
Pep Guardiola is without the suspended Fernandinho, who misses the first of his four-match red card suspension for a second sending off this season. They are also without new signing Gabriel Jesus, whose paperwork has not yet been completed by the FA for his registration due to a delay while the organization completes its due diligence regarding his third-party ownership at his last club Palmeiras.
Meanwhile, Everton has new signing Morgan Schneiderlin on the bench, set to make his debut in front of the home fans should he be needed. Joel Robles gets his fourth straight start in place of the dropped Maarten Stekelenburg, while captain Phil Jagielka remains on the bench after his struggles with discipline have forced manager Ronald Koeman to replace him with 20-year-old Mason Holgate.
Manchester City has won two of its last three visits to Goodison Park, and are unbeaten in their last seven in this fixture. Guardiola’s style has seen City as the only Premier League club to hold over 50% possession in all 20 of its league matches this season.
LINEUPS
Everton: Robles; Coleman, Holgate, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines; Barry, Barkley, Davies; Lukaku, Mirallas.
Subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Lennon, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Valencia, Lookman.
Manchester City: Bravo, Clichy, Otamendi, Stones, Sagna, Zabaleta, Yaya Toure, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero.
Subs: Caballero, Kolarov, Navas, Delph, Sane, Iheanacho, Garcia.