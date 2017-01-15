Watch Live: Manchester United vs. Liverpool (Lineups & Live Stream)

A huge match not only in the sense of the historical Premier League rivalry, but one in terms of the shape of the league table takes place at Old Trafford at 11:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBC Sports Live Extra.
The Reds have the chance to move back into second in the Premier League table, five points behind Chelsea. Meanwhile, Manchester United has won nine straight across all competitions, charging back up the table themselves and with the chance today to draw level on points with rivals Manchester City after their loss earlier in the day.
WATCH LIVE: Manchester United vs. Liverpool live on NBCSports.com
Liverpool comes to Old Trafford with the most high-profile teamsheet for a number of reasons. First, Joel Matip does not feature after confusion over his eligibility. The 25-year-old says he’s retired from international play for Cameroon, but he was selected anyways by his national team for the African Cup of Nations and the club decided not to select him while FIFA sorts out the situation in the event that he is deemed to be ineligible.
Matip’s absence forces Jurgen Klopp to bring in 18-year-old Liverpool-born Trent Alexander-Arnold who makes his first Premier League start at right-back in one of Europe’s biggest rivalries. The youngster has only made one other Premier League appearance, coming on against Middlesbrough in December for just one minute.
For Manchester United, they have shot up their table since their last loss back in October, but they still sit outside the top four. Wayne Rooney starts on the bench in his quest to become Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer, while Henrik Mkhitaryan starts alongside Anthony Martial in support of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford also both start on the bench.
LINEUPS
Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Martial, Ibrahimovic.
Subs: Romero, Fellaini, Blind, Smalling, Mata, Rooney, Rashford.
Liverpool: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallan, Firmino, Origi.
Subs: Karius, Coutinho, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Sturridge.