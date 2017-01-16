FA Cup replay preview: Fixtures are quickly piling up for Liverpool

The last thing Liverpool needed was an FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth Argyle.

Already locked in a race for the Premier League title, and a two-leg semifinal tie with Southampton in the EFL Cup, the month of January was always going to be a trying period for Jurgen Klopp‘s side — not to mention, leading scorer Sadio Mane (nine PL goals this season) is away on international duty (Africa Cup of Nations) for the next two weeks (at minimum).

Here are the Reds, though, 24 hours after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, preparing for that third-round replay, away to a League Two (fourth division) side all the way on the opposite end of England, on Wednesday (2:45 p.m. ET). Swansea City await in PL action on Saturday, followed by the second leg against Southampton the following Wednesday, and a visit from league leaders Chelsea six days later. Should they knock off Plymouth, they’ll squeeze in a visit from Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round the Saturday between Saints and Chelsea.

Elsewhere, fellow PL sides Burnley and Sunderland are set to face off at Turf Moor after playing to a scoreless draw a week ago. Crystal Palace will welcome League One side Bolton to Selhurst Park, and Southampton have a rematch with Norwich City.

Full FA Cup third-round replay schedule

Tuesday

Burnley vs. Sunderland — 2:45 p.m. ET

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sutton United — 2:45 p.m. ET

Barnsley vs. Blackpool — 2:45 p.m. ET

Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol City — 2:45 p.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Bolton — 3 p.m. ET

Lincoln City vs. Ipswich Town — 3:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday

Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool — 2:45 p.m. ET

Southampton vs. Norwich City — 2:45 p.m. ET

Newcastle United vs. Birmingham City — 2:45 p.m. ET

