FA Cup replay preview: Fixtures are quickly piling up for Liverpool

The last thing Liverpool needed was an FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth Argyle.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
Already locked in a race for the Premier League title, and a two-leg semifinal tie with Southampton in the EFL Cup, the month of January was always going to be a trying period for Jurgen Klopp‘s side — not to mention, leading scorer Sadio Mane (nine PL goals this season) is away on international duty (Africa Cup of Nations) for the next two weeks (at minimum).
Here are the Reds, though, 24 hours after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, preparing for that third-round replay, away to a League Two (fourth division) side all the way on the opposite end of England, on Wednesday (2:45 p.m. ET). Swansea City await in PL action on Saturday, followed by the second leg against Southampton the following Wednesday, and a visit from league leaders Chelsea six days later. Should they knock off Plymouth, they’ll squeeze in a visit from Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round the Saturday between Saints and Chelsea.
[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Friday | Thursday ]
Elsewhere, fellow PL sides Burnley and Sunderland are set to face off at Turf Moor after playing to a scoreless draw a week ago. Crystal Palace will welcome League One side Bolton to Selhurst Park, and Southampton have a rematch with Norwich City.
Full FA Cup third-round replay schedule
Tuesday
Burnley vs. Sunderland — 2:45 p.m. ET
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sutton United — 2:45 p.m. ET
Barnsley vs. Blackpool — 2:45 p.m. ET
Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol City — 2:45 p.m. ET
Crystal Palace vs. Bolton — 3 p.m. ET
Lincoln City vs. Ipswich Town — 3:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday
Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool — 2:45 p.m. ET
Southampton vs. Norwich City — 2:45 p.m. ET
Newcastle United vs. Birmingham City — 2:45 p.m. ET
Like this:
Like Loading...
Don’t look now, but the Chicago Fire are building something noteworthy in Bridgeview.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
Three weeks after signing three-time MLS Cup-winning (LA Galaxy) midfielder Juninho to anchor the midfield in Veljko Paunovic’s second season in charge, the Fire sent a hefty chunk of general allocation money to the New York Red Bulls in exchange for do-everything stalwart Dax McCarty, who’ll partner the Brazilian in comprising one of MLS’s toughest midfield duos.
According to a report on FourFourTwo.com, the Fire will send $400,000 of general allocation money to the Red Bulls, which represents the largest sum of MLS dollars to change hands since the league began announcing figures during the 2017 SuperDraft on Friday (New York City FC traded $250,000 to the Fire in exchange for the no. 3 overall pick, which helped fund the acquisition of McCarty). In total, McCarty made 169 regular-season appearances for the Red Bulls, serving the last two seasons as club captain, and helping the red half of New York to the only two major trophies in club history, the 2013 and 2015 Supporters’ Shields. The 29-year-old (he’ll turn 30 in April) is currently participating in January camp with the U.S. national team.
[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Friday | Thursday ]
The Fire also signed 28-year-old Hungarian striker Nemanja Nikolic to a Designated Player contract last month. Nikolic has nearly 200 goals to his name in 326 career games played.
With seven weeks still to go before First Kick 2017, the Fire’s opening-day starting lineup is shaping up to look something like this…
Nikolic
Accam — De Leeuw — ???
Juninho — McCarty
Vincent — Meira — Campbell — ???
Bava
The Fire might be good this year.
Minimalism — noun — a style or technique (as in music, literature, or design) that is characterized by extreme spareness and simplicity.
[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Friday | Thursday ]
Less is undoubtedly more in 2017 — according to marketing whizzes — as minimalistic design and branding grows more prevalent by the day. That goes for the sports world, too, where a number of teams — in all sports, it doesn’t matter — around the world have opted to rebrand in a simpler, minimalist fashion in recent years.
Enter Juventus, the defending five-time Serie A champions, who on Monday unveiled the club’s brand new logo.
If the logo itself doesn’t do anything for you, you’ll surely be captivated by some of the brilliant identity marketing built around the new-look logo, including the following video.
BEIJING (AP) The governing body of Chinese soccer plans a series of measures in response to what is termed “irrational” spending by clubs on transfer fees and player salaries, amid concerns that foreign stars are crowding out local talent and harming the country’s goal of becoming a global force in the sport.
[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Friday | Thursday ]
The Chinese Football Association said in a statement Monday the steps will target the “operations and management” of teams in the top-tier China Super League and the China Premier League, one step below it.
The measures will address “recent irrational investments by clubs, high-figure transfer fees and salaries paid to domestic and international athletes and other issues,” the CFA said in a statement.
Spending by Chinese clubs on players such as Argentina’s Carlos Tevez has drawn global attention, raising fears among some that domestic players will be denied opportunities. That could stifle the government’s attempts to produce talent capable of achieving its stated goal of winning the World Cup by 2050, part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s push to make soccer success a national priority.
[ MORE: PL Playback — One from six; who are the title favorites now? ]
Other rules announced by the CFA appeared firmly aimed at addressing the lack of opportunities for Chinese players. They reduce the number of foreigners who can appear at any given time for a club from four to three and require each team’s starting lineup include at least two Chinese players under age 23.
Shanghai Shenhua said it paid an $11 million transfer fee to Argentina’s Boca Juniors for Teves. Oscar was purchased from Chelsea, and Brazilians Hulk, Ramires, Alex Teixeira and Paulinho, Colombian striker Jackson Martinez and Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi also joined the league.
Chinese Super League clubs are thought to have spent close to $300 million in the winter transfer window.
CARSON, Calif. (AP) LA Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe has replaced Seattle’s Stefan Frei on the U.S. training camp roster leading to exhibitions against Serbia and Jamaica.
[ MORE: US January camp schedule ]
Frei has a sprained right ankle. Rowe has never played for the U.S. national team. Coach Bruce Arena left the Galaxy in November to start his second stint with the Americans.
D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid was dropped last Tuesday because of a knee injury. Three other goalies are in camp: San Jose’s David Bingham, Salt Lake’s Nick Rimando and the New York Red Bulls’ Luis Robles.
Colorado’s Tim Howard is recovering from leg surgery and Brad Guzan is in England with Middlesbrough.
The change was announced Saturday. The U.S. plays Serbia on Jan. 29 at San Diego and Jamaica on Feb. 3 at Chattanooga, Tennessee.