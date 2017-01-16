FA Cup replay preview: Fixtures are quickly piling up for Liverpool

The last thing Liverpool needed was an FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth Argyle.
Already locked in a race for the Premier League title, and a two-leg semifinal tie with Southampton in the EFL Cup, the month of January was always going to be a trying period for Jurgen Klopp‘s side — not to mention, leading scorer Sadio Mane (nine PL goals this season) is away on international duty (Africa Cup of Nations) for the next two weeks (at minimum).
Here are the Reds, though, 24 hours after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, preparing for that third-round replay, away to a League Two (fourth division) side all the way on the opposite end of England, on Wednesday (2:45 p.m. ET). Swansea City await in PL action on Saturday, followed by the second leg against Southampton the following Wednesday, and a visit from league leaders Chelsea six days later. Should they knock off Plymouth, they’ll squeeze in a visit from Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round the Saturday between Saints and Chelsea.
Elsewhere, fellow PL sides Burnley and Sunderland are set to face off at Turf Moor after playing to a scoreless draw a week ago. Crystal Palace will welcome League One side Bolton to Selhurst Park, and Southampton have a rematch with Norwich City.
Full FA Cup third-round replay schedule
Tuesday
Burnley vs. Sunderland — 2:45 p.m. ET
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sutton United — 2:45 p.m. ET
Barnsley vs. Blackpool — 2:45 p.m. ET
Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol City — 2:45 p.m. ET
Crystal Palace vs. Bolton — 3 p.m. ET
Lincoln City vs. Ipswich Town — 3:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday
Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool — 2:45 p.m. ET
Southampton vs. Norwich City — 2:45 p.m. ET
Newcastle United vs. Birmingham City — 2:45 p.m. ET
Jan Vertronghen is expected to miss at least two months while recovering from ankle ligament damage, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time, with Tottenham Hotspur currently second in the Premier League, seven points back of leaders Chelsea.
Vertonghen suffered the injury in the 65th minute of Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of West Bromwich Albion, when he went full-stretch to clear the ball along the sideline before landing on the outside of his left foot, causing the ankle to roll violently. The 29-year-old Belgian international was in clear, visible agony as he sat on the field at White Hart Lane and eventually limped down the tunnel.
The Guardian described the injury as “a tear lying between grades two and three, damage which had left Vertonghen in tears as he departed the turf at White Hart Lane and would normally rule him out at the very least until mid-March.”
In the meantime, Kevin Wimmer and Ben Davies will be tasked with filling the void for a Tottenham side which has conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season (14 in 21 games). (As a small aside, 19-year-old American center back Cameron Carter-Vickers is likely set for a handful of appearances as well, perhaps in the Europa League round of 32 and FA Cup fourth round, with Wimmer and Davies called upon for additional PL service.)
Wimmer filled in for Vertonghen for nearly three months last season, at the exact same point of the campaign (Jan. 20 through April 2). In Wimmer’s 10 PL starts during that stretch (Vertonghen out with knee ligament damage), Spurs conceded seven goals (seven wins and two draws). The loss of Toby Aldeweireld, for nearly two months back in October of this season, proved a far greater blow (two wins in six PL games), and Spurs should once again manage just fine for as long as Aldeweireld remains healthy alongside Eric Dier, Wimmer and Davies.
Major League Soccer put the finishing touches on its four round SuperDraft of (mostly) college player with the third and fourth rounds on Tuesday.
Here’s how they played out:
- Colorado Rapids – Jaime Saij, Pfeiffer
- Atlanta United – Andrew Wheeler-Ominu, Harvard
- Chicago Fire – Brandt Bronico, Charlotte
- Real Salt Lake – Andrew Putna, Illinois-Chicago
- Columbus Crew SC – Connor Maloney, Penn State
- San Jose Earthquakes – Christian Thierjung, California
- Vancouver Whitecaps – Jorge Gomez Sanchez, Temple
- Toronto FC – Robert Moewes, GK, Duke
- FC Dallas – Austin Ledbetter, SIU-Edwardsville
- New York City FC – Chris Wingate, New York City FC
- Philadelphia Union – Chris Nanco, Syracuse
- Seattle Sounders – Doug Goodman, Georgetown
- Real Salt Lake – Pass
- Sporting KC – David Graczek, Rutgers
- FC Dallas – Dakota Barnathan, VCU
- New York City FC – Michael DeGraffenriedt, Louisville
- New York Red Bulls – Jordan Scarlett, Iona
- FC Dallas – Wulito Fernandes, Mass-Lowell
- Montreal Impact – Pass
- Orlando City SC – Danny Deakin, South Carolina
- Toronto FC – Oyvind Alseth, Syracuse
- Seattle Sounders – Jake Stovall, Wright State
Round 4
- Minnesota United – Tanner Thompson, Indiana
- Atlanta United – Alex Kapp, Creighton
- Chicago Fire – Matej Dekovic, Charlotte
- Houston Dynamo – Robby Sagel, Penn State
- Columbus Crew SC – Logan Ketterer, GK, Bradley
- San Jose Earthquakes – Auden Schileder, GK, Washington
- Vancouver Whitecaps – Nazeem Bartman, USF
- Real Salt Lake – Pass
- New England Revolution – Joshua Smith, San Francisco
- Portland Timbers – Russell Cicerone, Buffalo
- Philadelphia Union – Jack Elliott, West Virginia
- DC United – Pass
- Real Salt Lake – Pass
- Portland Timbers – Romilio Hernandez, Louisville
- LA Galaxy – Pass
- Philadelphia Union – Santi Moar, Pfeiffer
- Toronto FC – Lars Eckenrode, Michigan
- FC Dallas – Marco Carrizales, Furman
- Montreal Impact – Pass
- Colorado Rapids – Peguy Ngatcha, Wright State
- Toronto FC – Juan Pablo Saavedra, Virginia Tech
- Seattle Sounders – Kyle Bjornethun, Seattle
Five Premier League sides face FA Cup third-round replays this week, with three of them in action on Tuesday.
Most in-focus will be Sunderland’s visit to Burnley. Usually a match like this would be considered an unnecessary obstacle, but the Black Cats need to find some semblance of form.
If David Moyes‘ group could nab a win, just their second in 10 outings, maybe they could drag those good vibes into the Hawthorns for a weekend PL match against West Brom.
Burnley has surged into the top half of the Premier League table, 10 points above the drop, and can consider the idea of a Cup run.
The other PL match sees Sam Allardyce and Crystal Palace hosting Bolton.
Chelsea’s 7-point lead atop the Premier League table still feels relatively safe, even if Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United continue their table-surging form.
That makes a set of Power Rankings, designed to combine table situation with form, even tighter, and Spurs have really made life difficult for our rankers.
The bottom of the table is even closer, with four teams within a single point of the final spot of safety in the Premier League.
Here are this week’s rankings.
|TEAM
|RANKING
|
|
|20 (19)
|
|Sunderland: “Hello darkness, my old friend.
I’ve come to talk with you again.”
|
|19 (18)
|
|Crystal Palace: Big Sam Allardyce has famously “never been relegated”, but at this point it looks like he may go down with a better squad than he’s had at a lot of other stops. We’ll see.
|
|18 (17)
|
|Swansea City: Reinforcements are coming, but the back line is still wobbly.
|
|17 (20)
|
|Hull City: Tigers looking a lot better under Marco Silva, even in a 2-0 EFL Cup semi loss to Manchester United.
|
|16 (15)
|
|Watford: The Hornets have not won a league game since Dec. 10, its only PL win since mid-November.
|
|15 (16)
|
|Middlesbrough: Aitor Karanka‘s side looks like a group that can beat the drop, but Boro needs to turn a draw into a win at some point soon.
|
|14 (11)
|
|Southampton: Claude Puel‘s unit is struggling, losers of four-straight in Premier League play. Saints are, however, a result away from the EFL Cup final.
|
|13 (14)
|
|Leicester City: The Foxes’ 3-0 loss to Chelsea feels worse than it is, as Leicester has looked better in recent weeks.
|
|12 (9)
|
|Bournemouth: The 3-0 lead against Arsenal turned into a draw, and the Cherries backed it up with a 3-1 loss to Hull City. Down they go.
|
|11 (10)
|
|West Ham United: The Dimitri Payet saga keeps the Irons from rising even higher in the Power Rankings. Michail Antonio is fantastic.
|
|10 (12)
|
|Stoke City: The Potters haven’t made the leap to a top-end club, but continue to win most games they should.
|
|9 (8)
|
|West Bromwich Albion: No shame in getting crushed by red-hot Spurs, though it may serve as a reality check for Tony Pulis and Co.
|
|8 (13)
|
|Burnley: Three wins in four, with the outlier being a close loss to Man City. Enjoy the high life, Clarets!
|
|7 (6)
|
|Manchester City: The mighty have indeed fallen, and how bad might it look after another match against Spurs?
|
|6 (7)
|
|Everton: That win over Man City is going to linger for a while, and don’t forget the Toffees took care of Arsenal not too long ago. Six with a bullet?
|
|5 (4)
|
|Arsenal: It remains hard to get a read on the Gunners, who are still aching for a statement win since back-to-back losses against Man City and Everton.
|
|4 (3)
|
|Liverpool: The EFL Cup setback doesn’t push them in our rankings, but the Reds were second-best — not by a ton — to United on Sunday. That’s enough for a flip-flop.
|
|3 (4)
|
|Manchester United: The better team in the draw against Liverpool.
|
|2 (2)
|
|Tottenham Hotspur: Took everything in our power not to boost them, but a 7-point gap is a lot. Beat Man City this week and we’ll revisit the issue.
|
|1 (1)
|
|Chelsea: Costa situation is a problem, but you wouldn’t know it from the steadied ship that ushered hosts Leicester to a 3-0 defeat.
Follow @NicholasMendola