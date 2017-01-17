FA Cup roundup: Burnley, Crystal Palace advance to 4th round

A roundup of all of Tuesday’s action in FA Cup third-round replays…
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
Burnley 2-0 Sunderland
Sam Vokes and Andre Gray grabbed goals for Burnley, who opted for a largely first-choice lineup in Tuesday’s replay. Sunderland, meanwhile, went with a mix-and-match bunch and slumped to six games without a win (all competitions), meaning they can focus solely on Premier League survival from here on out. Burnley will host Championship side Bristol City in the fourth round next Saturday, Jan. 28.
[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Friday | Thursday ]
Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
Sam Allardyce picked up his first win as Palace boss, courtesy of a Christian Benteke brace scored nine minutes apart in the second half, as the Eagles came from behind to beat League One side Bolton at Selhurst Park. James Henry put the visitors three minutes into the second half, but Benteke hit back in the 68th and 77th minutes to improve Allardyce’s record to one win, two draws and three losses (all competitions). Palace will host Manchester City in the fourth round next Saturday.
Tuesday’s FA Cup scoreboard
AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton United
Barnsley 1-2 (AET) Blackpool
Fleetwood Town 0-1 Bristol City
Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town