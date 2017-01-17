Premier League Power Rankings: Tight at the top… and bottom

Chelsea’s 7-point lead atop the Premier League table still feels relatively safe, even if Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United continue their table-surging form.
That makes a set of Power Rankings, designed to combine table situation with form, even tighter, and Spurs have really made life difficult for our rankers.
The bottom of the table is even closer, with four teams within a single point of the final spot of safety in the Premier League.
Here are this week’s rankings.
|20 (19)
|Sunderland: “Hello darkness, my old friend.
I’ve come to talk with you again.”
|19 (18)
|Crystal Palace: Big Sam Allardyce has famously “never been relegated”, but at this point it looks like he may go down with a better squad than he’s had at a lot of other stops. We’ll see.
|18 (17)
|Swansea City: Reinforcements are coming, but the back line is still wobbly.
|17 (20)
|Hull City: Tigers looking a lot better under Marco Silva, even in a 2-0 EFL Cup semi loss to Manchester United.
|16 (15)
|Watford: The Hornets have not won a league game since Dec. 10, its only PL win since mid-November.
|15 (16)
|Middlesbrough: Aitor Karanka‘s side looks like a group that can beat the drop, but Boro needs to turn a draw into a win at some point soon.
|14 (11)
|Southampton: Claude Puel‘s unit is struggling, losers of four-straight in Premier League play. Saints are, however, a result away from the EFL Cup final.
|13 (14)
|Leicester City: The Foxes’ 3-0 loss to Chelsea feels worse than it is, as Leicester has looked better in recent weeks.
|12 (9)
|Bournemouth: The 3-0 lead against Arsenal turned into a draw, and the Cherries backed it up with a 3-1 loss to Hull City. Down they go.
|11 (10)
|West Ham United: The Dimitri Payet saga keeps the Irons from rising even higher in the Power Rankings. Michail Antonio is fantastic.
|10 (12)
|Stoke City: The Potters haven’t made the leap to a top-end club, but continue to win most games they should.
|9 (8)
|West Bromwich Albion: No shame in getting crushed by red-hot Spurs, though it may serve as a reality check for Tony Pulis and Co.
|8 (13)
|Burnley: Three wins in four, with the outlier being a close loss to Man City. Enjoy the high life, Clarets!
|7 (6)
|Manchester City: The mighty have indeed fallen, and how bad might it look after another match against Spurs?
|6 (7)
|Everton: That win over Man City is going to linger for a while, and don’t forget the Toffees took care of Arsenal not too long ago. Six with a bullet?
|5 (4)
|Arsenal: It remains hard to get a read on the Gunners, who are still aching for a statement win since back-to-back losses against Man City and Everton.
|4 (3)
|Liverpool: The EFL Cup setback doesn’t push them in our rankings, but the Reds were second-best — not by a ton — to United on Sunday. That’s enough for a flip-flop.
|3 (4)
|Manchester United: The better team in the draw against Liverpool, and remain unbeaten since a December loss to Spurs.
|2 (2)
|Tottenham Hotspur: Took everything in our power not to boost them, but a 7-point gap is a lot. Beat Man City this week and we’ll revisit the issue.
|1 (1)
|Chelsea: Costa situation is a problem, but you wouldn’t know it from the steadied ship that ushered hosts Leicester to a 3-0 defeat.