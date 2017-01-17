Report: USWNT star O’Reilly off to Arsenal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Five Premier League sides face FA Cup third-round replays this week, with three of them in action on Tuesday.

Most in-focus will be Sunderland’s visit to Burnley. Usually a match like this would be considered an unnecessary obstacle, but the Black Cats need to find some semblance of form.

If David Moyes‘ group could nab a win, just their second in 10 outings, maybe they could drag those good vibes into the Hawthorns for a weekend PL match against West Brom.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup third round replays ]

Burnley has surged into the top half of the Premier League table, 10 points above the drop, and can consider the idea of a Cup run.

The other PL match sees Sam Allardyce and Crystal Palace hosting Bolton.

[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Friday | Thursday ]

Full FA Cup third-round replay schedule

Burnley vs. Sunderland — 2:45 p.m. ET

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sutton United — 2:45 p.m. ET

Barnsley vs. Blackpool — 2:45 p.m. ET

Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol City — 2:45 p.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Bolton — 3 p.m. ET

Lincoln City vs. Ipswich Town — 3:05 p.m. ET

Follow @NicholasMendola