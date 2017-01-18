AFCON wrap: Group A very much in play with one match left

Click to email (Opens in new window)

All four Group A sides are alive with one match to go in group play at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

[ MORE: All AFCON 2017 coverage ]

Cameroon 2-1 Guinea-Bissau

Sebastien Siani and Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui scored second half goals 18 minutes apart as the Indomitable Lions reversed course after Braga winger Piqueti made it 1-0 in the 13th minute.

And what a goal it was.

A Sunday draw against Gabon would be enough to push Cameroon through to the knockout rounds.

Gabon 1-1 Burkina Faso

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 36th minute penalty canceled out a 23rd minute opener from Kayserispor’s Préjuce Nakoulma.

That means Gabon can still advance to the knockout rounds. Les Pantheres have to beat Cameroon to move onto the next stage.

Wednesday’s AFCON schedule

Algeria vs. Tunisia — 11 a.m. ET

Senegal vs. Zimbabwe — 2 p.m. ET

